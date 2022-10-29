Photo: War of the Worlds — The Radio Play continues through Nov. 5. Photo courtesy of Eric Bondo / Provided by Everyman Agency with permission. SITI Company has been around for three decades, and to celebrate their 30th anniversary, the company’s creatives have been enjoying a “Radio Play” tour that consists of performances of Radio Macbeth, War of the Worlds — The Radio Play and A Christmas Carol. Now, with Halloween season coming to an end, there are only a few chances left to enjoy War of the Worlds, which continues through Nov. 5 at the Laurie Beechman Theatre at the Westbank Cafe.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO