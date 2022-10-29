Read full article on original website
Clara Hudson
3d ago
That’s horrendous that he could die like that in a supposedly secure environment. I had family there and she said the place is full of bed bugs, lice and any kind of drug you choose. She’s recovering from that experience. I’m praying 🙏 she doesn’t ever go back.
Reply(12)
15
Pamela Lafferty
3d ago
sure are alot of deaths in county jail. seems it's getting worse. how did he get drugs in a CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENT????
Reply(4)
9
Michael Sikes
2d ago
why is it ALWAYS in the Oklahoma County Jail where these deaths occur? It doesn't happen anywhere else in the state, not 14 deaths in 1 year! Yes it's jail but these people are still human beings. There is something wrong here and I can't believe nothing has changed since it was brought to the publics attention. Something needs to change.
Reply
5
Related
Oklahoma County deputy saves man from fentanyl overdose
Officials say a man is alive thanks to the hard work from Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputies.
yukonprogressnews.com
Traffic stop in Yukon prompts marijuana cultivation case
EL RENO – Two out-of-state men have been charged with violating state law for having plants used to grow marijuana when their vehicle was stopped this fall passing through Yukon. Hector Ricardo Guzman, 42, and Anthony Marcus Gutierrez, 49, of Arleta, Calif., were charged Oct. 14 in Canadian County...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Eight arrested after search warrant finds gambling operation and drugs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Numerous people were arrested after Oklahoma City police executed a search warrant on the city's northwest side on Friday. Police said a search of 1219 NW 23rd Street uncovered numerous gambling machines and tables, multiple rounds of vacuumed sealed marijuana "consistent with the intention to distribute," money from the gambling operation, and other items.
News On 6
2 Teens Recovering After Overnight Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police say two teens are recovering in the hospital after a shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police, both teens were shot in the leg. Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting. Police say they do not have any information on a possible suspect.
News On 6
Police Start Search For Suspect In Connection With Deadly Hit-And-Run
Oklahoma City police are still looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday morning in southeast OKC. The driver took off after hitting a woman near Southeast 44th Street and Eastern Avenue and left his motorcycle near the scene. Authorities responded to the area around 4:30 a.m....
News On 6
OCPD Releases Body Cam Video Of Chase, Shootout
Oklahoma City police released video of a chase that turned into a shooting earlier this month. The incident began on October 18 with a drive-by shooting on SE 43rd St. Police say Dagan Oliver was able to evade them after the shooting. Shortly after, an officer spotted Oliver’s car a couple blocks away. The officer followed Oliver to an apartment complex.
1600kush.com
64-year-old man jailed on $100,000 bail on ninth DUI charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 64-year-old Morrison man, who was arrested on his ninth drunk driving charge on the day he was supposed to appear in court on his eighth drunk driving charge, has been ordered held in the Payne County Jail on $100,000 bail pending his arraignment this week in his latest case.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police: 2 Injured In Overnight Shooting
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating after they say a man and woman who are experiencing homelessness were shot on Monday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near I-44 and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Investigators say they currently believe that the victims were targeted. Both victims are expected...
mvtelegraph.com
Oklahoma Metropolis man accused of knowingly spreading HIV
According to authorities, an Oklahoma City man is accused of contracting HIV, OKC FOx reports. Earnest Lacour is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail and charged with three felony counts of spreading a contagious disease. Authorities say a woman first took to social media, accusing the defendant of knowingly...
News On 6
OCPD Respond To Central OKC Stabbing
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a stabbing call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said a female victim walked into the store with stab wounds to the stomach and arm. The victim was later transported to the...
Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week
TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
Two men charged with drug trafficking after OHP finds 100 pounds of marijuana
The amount of drugs totaled more than $200,000 in street value.
News On 6
Legal Expert Speaks Out After Arrest Of Former Wewoka Middle School Principal
A former Wewoka Middle School principal that was arrested on child sexual assault charges is out on a $100,000 bond. Cody Barlow is accused of fondling a male student in his office, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The OSBI investigation began at the request of the District...
News On 6
Chickasha Police Searching For Man Who Ran At Store Employee With A Knife
The Chickasha Police Department is investigating an incident of shoplifting and an assault with a deadly weapon that happened on October 31. According to police, Justin Knight and an unidentified woman were seen taking a cart full of merchandise out of a Walmart. When an employee confronted the two, Knight...
OSBI: Former principal arrested after fondling student
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested former Wewoka Middle School Principal, Cody Barlow, on Thursday.
Noble child found allegedly living in filthy home full of dogs
An investigation is underway in Noble after a 19-month-old was found to be living in a home full of filth and more than two dozen dogs.
News On 6
Driver Crashes Car Into Home In SW Oklahoma City
Crews pulled a car from the living room of a home in southwest Oklahoma City early on Tuesday morning. According to Oklahoma City Firefighters, a driver who lives in the home, crashed their car into a garage door before barreling through a wall of the garage and ending up in the living room of the home.
Sobriety checkpoint planned for Oklahoma County
If you are planning on heading to Halloween parties this weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds you to never drink and drive.
okcfox.com
Stillwater Medical Center issues Code Green after 'substantial power outage'
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Medical Center has issued a Code Green due to power failure in the hospital. The Code Green stands for an internal disaster, and was put into place on Monday after a 'substantial power outage' left all their phone lines and computer systems down.
News On 6
Woman Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police say a woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. According to police, the woman was hit by a vehicle near Southeast 44th and Eastern. Police say they were notified of the deadly crash by a passerby who spotted the body in the roadway and called police.
Comments / 53