Read full article on original website
Related
These Items May Be Hard To Find In Grocery Stores This Fall— Customers, Take Note
There are many factors currently causing higher prices and smaller amounts of supplies in US stores and elsewhere— from issues with supply chains to the ongoing war in Ukraine. As reported by CNET, the following items may be hit with “shrinkflation” this fall:. Food and Condiments:. Beer...
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
Pelosi Has a New Plan That’s Going to Make Putin Really Pissed
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is slated to attend the Crimea Platform parliamentary summit in Croatia this week as part of a forum to discuss kicking Russia out of Crimea and returning the peninsula to Ukraine.Her visit is meant to show the United States’ “ironclad solidarity” with Ukraine, the Democrat said in a statement. But while it may seem like just the latest expression of support from the West, the trip could reverberate all the way to the Kremlin.“I look forward to discussing how we can further support Ukraine—because the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself,” she...
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
See ya later...it's an Alligator! The mega sniper rifle Ukrainian forces are using against Putin's soldiers (which is bigger than some of the marksmen pulling the trigger!)
Ukrainian forces are deploying a devastating mega sniper rifle in their battle against Vladimir Putin's invading troops. At over six-feet in length, the Ukrainian-made Snipex Alligator is bigger than even some of the marksmen pulling the trigger of the 55-pound rifle. The huge weapon fires rounds that can penetrate armour...
Iranian dubbed ‘world’s dirtiest man’ dead at 94
An Iranian hermit dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” died Sunday, months after washing for the first time in more than six decades. He was 94. According to the IRNA news agency, Amou Haji died in the village of Dezhgah, located in the southern province of Fars, CNN reported.
Jailed American Sarah Krivanek Writes from Russian Penal Colony: 'My Soul Is in Torment'
PEOPLE has exclusively obtained four letters that 46-year-old American Sarah Krivanek addressed to loved ones back home, expressing concern for how she'll return to the U.S. when her sentence ends In letters sent to loved ones back home, jailed American Sarah Krivanek writes: "my soul is in torment." Krivanek, 46, is serving a one-year, three-month sentence in a remote Russian penal colony in connection with domestic assault charges that stemmed from a November 2021 dispute in Moscow. She told the court that she was defending herself from repeated...
Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough
In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
China issues dark missile warning to Australia after American plans to station nuclear-capable B-52 bombers near Darwin were revealed
A prominent Chinese commentator has warned Australia that China's missiles 'fly faster' than the US's nuclear-capable B-52 bombers - amid plans to station them in the country's north. The ominous message was posted to Twitter by a commentator who is closely linked to the Communist Party regime after reports the...
Russian Forces Could Beat U.S. 101st Airborne Division: Former Reagan Aide
U.S. Army Brigadier General John Lubas has said his troops are "ready to defend every inch of NATO soil."
Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line
Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.
U.S. States That Wish to Join Russia Will Be Considered, Says Duma Member
A senior member of the state Duma, Russia's parliament, said that any U.S. states that want to break away from the country and instead join the Russian Federation will be considered. The comments come only a week after Russia declared that four regions of Ukraine had become Russian territory, following...
Afghan commandos that were trained by US Navy SEALs are being recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine, report says
Elite Afghan commandos are being contacted with offers to fight for Russia in Ukraine, reports Foreign Policy. The soldiers were once trained by US Navy SEALs but were left behind when the Taliban took over last year. One Afghan official said he believed Russia's mercenary Wagner Group is behind the...
howafrica.com
Ukraine Claims Elite Guard Has Been Deployed To Moscow To ’Round Up And Arrest Soldiers’ As Putin Fears Coup
Ukraine’s military Intelligence has claimed an elite unit of the Russian military has been deployed to firm up security in Moscow as president Vladimir Putin fears he could be deposed in a coup. Kyiv’s intelligence officials on Sunday, October 9 told local media that Putin’s fearsome ODON unit of...
Russia’s Black Sea flagship damaged in Crimea drone attack, video suggests
Russia’s Black Sea flagship vessel, the Admiral Makarov, was damaged and possibly disabled during an audacious Ukrainian drone attack over the weekend on the Crimean port of Sevastopol, according to an examination of video footage. Open-source investigators said the frigate was one of three Russian ships to have been...
Russian Defense Adviser Accidentally Throws Putin Under the Bus in Live Interview
Russia has denied using Iranian-made drones to target civilians in Ukraine and gone so far as repainting some of the weapons to make them appear Russian-made—but a defense adviser just let the cat out of the bag in a disastrous live TV interview. Ruslan Pukhov, a defense analyst and member of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Public Council, sat down with RBC for a segment on the weapons being used in Ukraine and apparently had no idea he was on an open mic. He told the TV hosts not to “rock the boat too much” with questions about the Iranian drones since “we all know they are Iranian but the authorities will not admit it.” The hosts appeared flummoxed and a sudden glint of alarm could be seen in Pukhov’s eyes as he seemed to realize his mistake. In subsequent comments to Russian media, Pukhov claimed to have no memory of making the comments and suggested it may have been a set-up. “Unfortunately, I don’t remember … After COVID my brain is bad.” It was not clear when the interview was broadcast, but Meduza noted that RBC for some reason did not post its Wednesday version of the program online.
Ukraine news latest: Humiliation for Putin as Russian fighter jet hits apartment block near Ukrainian border killing 13
VLADIMIR Putin has suffered fresh humiliation after a Russian fighter-bomber plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern Russian town of Yeysk killing 13, officials say. The Russian Su-34 jet was on a training flight, when the two pilots ejected before it hit the building causing a huge inferno...
A retired Marine went missing in Ukraine. His family says he’s severely injured in a Russian hospital.
The family of a retired U.S. Marine believe he is on life support in a separatist-controlled hospital in Ukraine after he went to fight back the Russian invasion alongside the Ukrainian military. His wife and those helping her are now pleading with American officials for greater help in getting him home.
‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead
Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
WFAE
2 Americans are among the dead in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
At least two U.S. citizens were among those killed in the deadly crowd surge in South Korea's capital on Saturday night, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul has confirmed. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives last night, to include two young Americans celebrating alongside their Korean friends and others from around the world," U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Philip Goldberg said in a statement.
Comments / 0