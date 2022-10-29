ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

North Korea fires more than 20 missiles, one close to South

North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters in what President Yoon Suk-yeol said was "effectively a territorial invasion". "President Yoon pointed out today that North Korea's provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile," his office said in a statement.
WASHINGTON STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Families, friends struggle to cope after Seoul crush

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — As bereaved families and friends struggle to make sense of a Halloween crowd crush that killed 156 people in South Korea’s capital, their grief is mixed with anger about officials’ failure to employ crowd controls in a small nightlife district jammed with tens of thousands of partiers.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS New York

New York congressional race could swing power in Washington

NEW YORK -- With Election Day just a few days away, Democrats and Republicans are battling it out across the country for control of the House.Here in New York, the 17th Congressional District in the Lower Hudson Valley is crucial. Whoever wins that race may help define who leads Congress. CBS2's John Dias caught up with voters to see why they're headed out to the polls.Incumbent Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney is taking on Republican Assembly member Michael Lawler. Campaign signs for both men are up in full force across much of the area. Often, neighbors even have dueling signs.Web Extra: Tri-State voter guide...
WASHINGTON STATE
Michigan Advance

Cheney joins Slotkin in Michigan for first-ever campaign event for Democrat

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) argued in East Lansing on Tuesday that the United States is facing an “ongoing assault” by former President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates who continue to spread unproven claims of election fraud. Cheney’s warning came during a campaign event with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing). Slotkin is the first […] The post Cheney joins Slotkin in Michigan for first-ever campaign event for Democrat appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy