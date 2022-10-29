Read full article on original website
Wisconsin GOP Gov. Nominee Makes Terrible Promise About What Will Happen If He Wins
Donald Trump-endorsed Tim Michels was accused of saying "the quiet part out loud" to supporters on a campaign stop.
North Korea fires more than 20 missiles, one close to South
North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters in what President Yoon Suk-yeol said was "effectively a territorial invasion". "President Yoon pointed out today that North Korea's provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile," his office said in a statement.
Russia returns to Black Sea grain deal in sudden U-turn
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would renew its participation in an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, just four days after suspending its role in the deal.
UK leader reverses decision not to attend UN climate talks
LONDON — (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said he will attend this month's U.N. climate summit in Egypt, reversing a decision to skip it that had drawn criticism at home and abroad. Sunak's office previously said he had to skip the gathering, known as...
Former US ambassador says Putin using a nuke would spell 'the end of the Russian military'
The Western reaction to a Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine would be so heavy that it would end Russia's military, former ambassador Kurt Volker said.
Business Insider
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
Families, friends struggle to cope after Seoul crush
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — As bereaved families and friends struggle to make sense of a Halloween crowd crush that killed 156 people in South Korea’s capital, their grief is mixed with anger about officials’ failure to employ crowd controls in a small nightlife district jammed with tens of thousands of partiers.
New York congressional race could swing power in Washington
NEW YORK -- With Election Day just a few days away, Democrats and Republicans are battling it out across the country for control of the House.Here in New York, the 17th Congressional District in the Lower Hudson Valley is crucial. Whoever wins that race may help define who leads Congress. CBS2's John Dias caught up with voters to see why they're headed out to the polls.Incumbent Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney is taking on Republican Assembly member Michael Lawler. Campaign signs for both men are up in full force across much of the area. Often, neighbors even have dueling signs.Web Extra: Tri-State voter guide...
Cheney joins Slotkin in Michigan for first-ever campaign event for Democrat
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) argued in East Lansing on Tuesday that the United States is facing an “ongoing assault” by former President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates who continue to spread unproven claims of election fraud. Cheney’s warning came during a campaign event with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing). Slotkin is the first […] The post Cheney joins Slotkin in Michigan for first-ever campaign event for Democrat appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia to rejoin Black Sea grain deal; Moscow to summon UK ambassador over Sevastopol drone strike – live
Turkish president says Russia will resume participation in deal; Russian foreign and defence ministries have accused Britain of being involved
Midterm polls – latest: FiveThirtyEight forecast puts Senate on knife-edge as Obama set to stump for Fetterman
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Florida to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who is fighting an uphill battle to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour...
