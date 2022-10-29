Technology-advanced lipstick, app created to help prevent date rape, domestic violence

A Las Vegas woman has created a "life-saving" lipstick to help people in date rape and domestic violence situations.

"Abusers are smart and a lot of them are career criminals," said Esoes Cosmetics CEO Joy Hoover. "They literally are in relationships in order to control and violate."

Hoover told KTNV she was inspired by the loss of her husband's late mother, Marsha Hoover.

"Her final words were in a 911 phone call. She was experiencing violence her entire life," said Hoover.

Hoover said she launched the protective lipstick and an app for women who can't get the help they need.

Hoover said she believes her mother in law could have been saved with this product.

"Not only for her but our little girls who are 5 and 9 years old. Just to be able go out and feel safe and confident," said Hoover.

The app looks like a regular cosmetic website but with a press of a button, the safe mode can be activated with customized instructions to loved ones or police.

The lipstick case contains small test strips. A drop of alcohol will notify the user if their drink is safe.

"These drugs that are utilized are very easy to get and if they are used, it only takes about 13 minutes for that drug to metabolize into the person's body," said Hoover. "You can right away actually push the button on the base and this button is Bluetooth connected, it goes right to the app."

On average, more than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the U.S. will experience rape, physical violence, and or stalking by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

"What we really want to do is stop this in its tracks. We know not every sexual and domestic violence occurs with drug facilitation, but we know it happens a lot. And so we really want to see this from all sides of sexual and domestic violence. It's a nuanced issue," said Hoover.