AN EIGHT YEAR WAS INJURED MONDAY NIGHT AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE ON MORGAN ROAD IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST BEFORE 5 PM. THE YOUTH RAN OUT FROM A PRIVATE DRIVEWAY INTO MORGAN ROAD AND A VEHICLE WAS UNABLE TO STOP AND AVOID THE CHILD. THE CHILD WAS AIR LIFTED TO VANDERBILT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL WITH A POSSIBLE BROKEN FEMUR AND HEAD INJURY. THE CHILD WAS CONSCIOUS AT THE TIME SHE WAS FLOWN OUT. SPEED WAS NOT A FACTOR AND NO IMPAIRMENT SUSPECTED. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE CRASH.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO