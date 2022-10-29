ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckenzie, TN

Comments / 0

Related
radionwtn.com

Great Murray State Homecoming Weekend

Murray, Ky.–What a great homecoming weekend! Perfect weather for the Homecoming Parade, with hundreds of alumni returning to Murray. And The Racers scored 19 unanswered points to beat Tennessee State 19-3. Photo by David Eaton.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Tinkle Promoted To State Parks Area Manager

Paris, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park Manager Zach Tinkle has been promoted to State Parks Area Manager, overseeing nine state parks in Northwest Tennessee. Tinkle has been the local parks superintendent at Paris Landing since 2018. Tinkle said he will still live in Henry County and will manage the state...
PARIS, TN
radio7media.com

Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County

AN EIGHT YEAR WAS INJURED MONDAY NIGHT AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE ON MORGAN ROAD IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST BEFORE 5 PM. THE YOUTH RAN OUT FROM A PRIVATE DRIVEWAY INTO MORGAN ROAD AND A VEHICLE WAS UNABLE TO STOP AND AVOID THE CHILD. THE CHILD WAS AIR LIFTED TO VANDERBILT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL WITH A POSSIBLE BROKEN FEMUR AND HEAD INJURY. THE CHILD WAS CONSCIOUS AT THE TIME SHE WAS FLOWN OUT. SPEED WAS NOT A FACTOR AND NO IMPAIRMENT SUSPECTED. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE CRASH.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Large Crowd For Season’s Last Noon On The Square

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Commissioner Monte Starks was in charge of the brats Friday at the last Noon On The Square of the season. Starks and other volunteers were helping the Paris Quota Club provide the sack lunches for the event, which is held every Friday in October. Rockin’ Randall French performed for a large crowd. The annual event is sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Billy Dale Hicks

Billy Dale Hicks, 78, of Mansfield, Tennessee, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1944, in Mansfield, Tennessee to Thelan Elbert Hicks and Mary Elizabeth Ford Hicks, who both preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by his sister: Willene Berkley. Billy...
MANSFIELD, TN
radionwtn.com

Historical Society To Meet At Arts Academy

The Paris Academy Association Board, who successfully restored and preserved one of the most historical buildings in Henry County, will host the meeting in Room 8. The group will showcase exhibits in Room 7 and present the history of the Paris Male Academy, Paris Public School, The City High School, Robert E. Lee School, and currently the Paris Academy for the Arts. The property was also used for drills and other training for soldiers during the Civil War.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests

(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Newly-Renovated Lovett Hall Dedicated At MSU

Murray, Ky. – Murray State University administration, campus community, alumni and supporters of the institution celebrated a ribbon cutting and re-opening of the newly-renovated Lovett Auditorium and Trustees Hall, as part of Murray State’s special centennial-themed Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 28. One of the most iconic buildings on...
MURRAY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy