radionwtn.com
Great Murray State Homecoming Weekend
Murray, Ky.–What a great homecoming weekend! Perfect weather for the Homecoming Parade, with hundreds of alumni returning to Murray. And The Racers scored 19 unanswered points to beat Tennessee State 19-3. Photo by David Eaton.
radionwtn.com
Tinkle Promoted To State Parks Area Manager
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park Manager Zach Tinkle has been promoted to State Parks Area Manager, overseeing nine state parks in Northwest Tennessee. Tinkle has been the local parks superintendent at Paris Landing since 2018. Tinkle said he will still live in Henry County and will manage the state...
radio7media.com
Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County
AN EIGHT YEAR WAS INJURED MONDAY NIGHT AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE ON MORGAN ROAD IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST BEFORE 5 PM. THE YOUTH RAN OUT FROM A PRIVATE DRIVEWAY INTO MORGAN ROAD AND A VEHICLE WAS UNABLE TO STOP AND AVOID THE CHILD. THE CHILD WAS AIR LIFTED TO VANDERBILT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL WITH A POSSIBLE BROKEN FEMUR AND HEAD INJURY. THE CHILD WAS CONSCIOUS AT THE TIME SHE WAS FLOWN OUT. SPEED WAS NOT A FACTOR AND NO IMPAIRMENT SUSPECTED. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE CRASH.
wgnsradio.com
Arrest Made After Sunday Auto Accident on I-840 Near Rutherford / Williamson County Line
(RUTHERFORD / WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN) There was a serious auto accident near the Rutherford / Williamson County line around 5:45 Sunday evening on I-840. The wreck highlights the dangers of pulling into the center median between the different lanes of traffic. The wreck occurred when a Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy...
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd For Season’s Last Noon On The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Commissioner Monte Starks was in charge of the brats Friday at the last Noon On The Square of the season. Starks and other volunteers were helping the Paris Quota Club provide the sack lunches for the event, which is held every Friday in October. Rockin’ Randall French performed for a large crowd. The annual event is sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Fiery crash involving two semis shuts down I-24 West in Clarksville
According to Clarksville police, traffic is being diverted at Exit 8 off of the Interstate for those traveling West towards the Kentucky State line. The crash happened near mile marker 5.
radionwtn.com
Billy Dale Hicks
Billy Dale Hicks, 78, of Mansfield, Tennessee, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1944, in Mansfield, Tennessee to Thelan Elbert Hicks and Mary Elizabeth Ford Hicks, who both preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by his sister: Willene Berkley. Billy...
Teens crash mustang while fleeing deputies; woman severely injured
A teen has been charged after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into an SUV, injuring a woman.
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Wilson County teen
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
radionwtn.com
Historical Society To Meet At Arts Academy
The Paris Academy Association Board, who successfully restored and preserved one of the most historical buildings in Henry County, will host the meeting in Room 8. The group will showcase exhibits in Room 7 and present the history of the Paris Male Academy, Paris Public School, The City High School, Robert E. Lee School, and currently the Paris Academy for the Arts. The property was also used for drills and other training for soldiers during the Civil War.
At least 1 teen facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on I-840 in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 840 in Williamson County left a 75-year-old woman injured.
wgnsradio.com
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
Tennessee Lottery: $350K claimed by players across the state
As the Powerball jackpot continues to skyrocket, multiple lottery players in the Volunteer State managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend.
rewind943.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 shut down at Exit 11 over shooting investigation in Robertson County
Update, 8:20 p.m.: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 19, according to Clarksville Now news partner WKRN, Channel 2-Nashville. Traffic is backed up past Exit 8. Update, 7:50 p.m.: Drivers are being directed off I-24 at Exit 11 and...
fox17.com
Advocates calling on lower speed limits in residential areas across Tennessee
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Halloween is a fun time for many, but not for the Isbell family, it's one of the more difficult times for them two years ago their son died after being hit by car. Parents and advocates said they want safer streets in Rutherford County. Chuck Isbell...
Stunning New Resort Inside Tennessee State Park Looks Incredible
The views from the hotel are just breathtaking.
radionwtn.com
Newly-Renovated Lovett Hall Dedicated At MSU
Murray, Ky. – Murray State University administration, campus community, alumni and supporters of the institution celebrated a ribbon cutting and re-opening of the newly-renovated Lovett Auditorium and Trustees Hall, as part of Murray State’s special centennial-themed Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 28. One of the most iconic buildings on...
Alcohol referendums, tax increases and charter amendment on local election ballots
A number of Middle Tennessee counties will vote on alcohol referendums in next week's election in addition to state and federal races.
