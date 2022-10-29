Paris, Tenn.–“Mr. Carl”–also known as Carl Anderson, the Director of the REAL Hope Center in Paris–spent a little time in the spooky jail set up by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at Saturday’s Spooktacular at Eiffel Tower Park. The largest crowd ever (hundreds and hundreds) was on hand for the event, which featured games, pumpkin painting, pumpkin carving contests, Fantasy Land Trail, Fright Land Trail, a Minions Dance Party, food trucks and plenty more for young and old. The event was hosted by the city of Paris Parks and Recreation Department and officials said it was an unqualified success. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO