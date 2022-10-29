Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin Football climbs national polls
The UT Martin football program continued a streak of 20 consecutive weeks ranked nationally heading into its Week 9 matchup against Kennesaw State. The Skyhawks climbed three spots up to No. 15 in the weekly AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll while bumping up to No. 20 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.
radionwtn.com
Billy Dale Hicks
Billy Dale Hicks, 78, of Mansfield, Tennessee, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1944, in Mansfield, Tennessee to Thelan Elbert Hicks and Mary Elizabeth Ford Hicks, who both preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by his sister: Willene Berkley. Billy...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
radionwtn.com
Billy Gene Grisham
Mr. Billy Gene Grisham, 88, of Rives, died 1:07 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Grisham was born Thursday, January 4, 1934, in Hornbeak, son of the late Paul and Irene (Woody) Grisham. He was a lifetime farmer and member of Exchange Street Church of Christ. He...
clarksvillenow.com
Fright on Franklin turns downtown Clarksville into circus, with lions, tigers and bears | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Mermaids, superheroes, ghosts and zombies walked the streets of downtown Saturday with the return of Fright on Franklin. The event drew hundreds of children along with more than 60 candy tables hosted by Clarksville businesses and organizations. This was the first time the event...
radionwtn.com
Bethel’s “Phantom” Set For The Dixie
The Dixie Hosts Bethel University Renaissance Theatre’s The Phantom of the Opera. Get ready for a jaw-dropping, theatrical experience as Andrew Loyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera comes to the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon, Tennessee, for 5 performances!. Friday, November 4 | 7:00p. Saturday,...
I-24 West reopens at Exit 11 following crash involving tractor trailers
A stretch of I-24 westbound in Montgomery County was closed as authorities worked to clear a crash involving two semi-trucks and a third vehicle. The road has since reopened.
radionwtn.com
Newly-Renovated Lovett Hall Dedicated At MSU
Murray, Ky. – Murray State University administration, campus community, alumni and supporters of the institution celebrated a ribbon cutting and re-opening of the newly-renovated Lovett Auditorium and Trustees Hall, as part of Murray State’s special centennial-themed Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 28. One of the most iconic buildings on...
radionwtn.com
Spooktacular Draws Record-Setting Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–“Mr. Carl”–also known as Carl Anderson, the Director of the REAL Hope Center in Paris–spent a little time in the spooky jail set up by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at Saturday’s Spooktacular at Eiffel Tower Park. The largest crowd ever (hundreds and hundreds) was on hand for the event, which featured games, pumpkin painting, pumpkin carving contests, Fantasy Land Trail, Fright Land Trail, a Minions Dance Party, food trucks and plenty more for young and old. The event was hosted by the city of Paris Parks and Recreation Department and officials said it was an unqualified success. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
UC Discovery Kids Enjoy Day At Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–Selected students from both the third and fourth grades at Union City Elementary School recently spent the day at Discovery Park of America after being chosen as Discovery Kids as part of the school’s reward program. Ten third graders and ten more from the fourth grade...
radionwtn.com
UC Officer Directs Traffic In Style–Halloween Style
Union City, Tenn.–Officer Blake Lively decided to join the Halloween festivities this morning while directing school zone traffic for the Union City Elementary School. Police officials said, “We’re sure everyone had a great laugh at Officer Lively and we’re thankful for his hard work and dedication to our community.”
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
radionwtn.com
Marti Eakin Doss
Mrs. Marti Eakin Doss, 86, of Union City, passed away Saturday afternoon at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Troy First Baptist Church. Private burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
12-year-old girl airlifted after being hit by car in Clarksville
A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville after being hit by a car late Saturday night, according to Clarksville police.
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Awarded $120,000 Grant For Propane Buses
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools students will soon be riding on four new propane school buses, thanks to grant funds awarded to the district through the US Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] Clean School Bus Program. The $120,000 grant will be used to purchase four new, zero-emission propane school buses for...
radionwtn.com
Historical Society To Meet At Arts Academy
The Paris Academy Association Board, who successfully restored and preserved one of the most historical buildings in Henry County, will host the meeting in Room 8. The group will showcase exhibits in Room 7 and present the history of the Paris Male Academy, Paris Public School, The City High School, Robert E. Lee School, and currently the Paris Academy for the Arts. The property was also used for drills and other training for soldiers during the Civil War.
radionwtn.com
Popular Pancake Day Is Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–One of the most popular events of the year is upon us. Pancake Day is Thursday!. The Henry County Carl Perkins Center hosts the event, with volunteers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police and other agencies manning the huge traditional griddle. The event is held...
radionwtn.com
Newest Mural To Be Dedicated Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–The official dedication of the newest mural in downtown Paris will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. The mural depicts the first 100 years of Paris, 1822-1922, and it joins other murals depicting the history and people of Paris and Henry County in the west alley of the court square. All the murals are painted by Paris Artist Dan Knowles. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WSMV
2 arrested, 1 injured after attempted traffic stop ends in crash
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday evening, around 6 p.m. the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a traffic stop that ended in a crash with injuries. Officers were trying to pull over a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Deonte Holmes, 19, of Memphis. He...
radionwtn.com
Gerrell Presented With Loyal Patriot Award At Tourism Authority Meeting
Paris, Tenn.–Paris City Mayor Carlton Gerrell was presented the Loyal Patriot Award, the highest honor that can be bestowed on a Henry Countian at Monday morning’s Henry County Tourism Authority meeting. In presenting the honor, County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway thanked Gerrell for all he has done as...
