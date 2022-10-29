ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

KENS 5

Powerball hits $1B while ticket worth $1M sold at Texas grocery store

HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.
HUMBLE, TX
KENS 5

First week of Texas voting has lower turnout than expected

DALLAS — Last week, Texas voters got their first chance to line up and cast a ballot, but across the state those lines have been shorter than expected. Dallas County Republican Chair Jennifer Stoddard Hajdu says the party is feeling confident about numbers they’ve seen so far. “This...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Can't say you didn't try: Texans dropped $16 million on lottery tickets in one day

DALLAS — We can't say you didn't try. No one won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Monday night. But plenty of people tried, especially here in Texas. Numbers released from the Texas Lottery showed that Texans dropped nearly $17 million -- $16,695,498, to be exact -- on lottery tickets Monday, including a peak of $2.4 million in a single hour.
TEXAS STATE

