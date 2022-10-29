ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

pcpatriot.com

Pulaski County meetings, closings for November

Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office, will be closed for an annual system upgrade. The Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office will reopen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, November General and Special Election, Polls open from 6...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Henry County Seeking Residents Help in Designing Riverview Park

Henry County is giving residents a chance to help design the new Riverview Park. The county has posted a survey on their website that allows residents to choose the top elements they’s like to see included in the park. Some of the options included are zip-lining, a hiking trail,...
WSET

Cleared: Vehicle fire closes I-81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle is on fire on I-81, closing one lane while traffic files around the incident. A VDOT 511 camera shows what appears to be a tractor-trailer with smoke going up. VDOT said the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem resident celebrates turning 103 years old on Halloween

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem resident and native turned 103 Monday. Eileen Mooney was born in south Salem in 1919. At her birthday celebration at Brookdale Salem assisted living center, she told WDBJ7 her classmates thought she came in on a broom because she was born on Halloween. Mooney...
SALEM, VA
pcpatriot.com

Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn

Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
FAIRLAWN, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Anne Roselyn Bane Wallace

Anne Roselyn Bane Wallace, age 98, was born July 22, 1924 in Christiansburg, VA, the daughter of William Ernest Bane and Stella Ammons Bane. Anne died peacefully in her sleep on October 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years,...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Charlie Milton Carr

Age 40 of Roanoke, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital in Richmond. He was born on March 11, 1982 in Montgomery County, VA, and is the son of Linda Sue Nester Carr and the late Randolph Preston Carr. Charlie was a computed tomography, and was an avid bowler in his spare time, achieving many perfect scores.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Trial date set for accused hookah lounge shooter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A trial date is set for the the man police say shot and killed one person and injured others in a Blacksburg hookah lounge. Jamel Flint appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court Oct. 31. His trial is set for April 17-18, 2023. He’s facing six...
BLACKSBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Reverend Christopher D. Doyle, Jr.

Of Draper, Virginia, age 76, died on October 29, 2022 after a brief illness. The first son of Lt. Col. Christopher D. Doyle and Evelyn E. Doyle, Chris grew up in Brooklyn until he was 7 years old. After his brother was born, the family moved to East Meadow, Long Island, where the family met Reverend Arnold C. Miller, who greatly influenced Chris’ family and later encouraged Chris to join the ministry. While in East Meadow, Chris became a Star Boy Scout and sang in his church choir, as well as worked at camp Quinipet on Shelter Island for several summers. The Doyle family moved to Connecticut when Chris was a teenager where they attended the Fairfield and Nichols United Methodist Churches, Chris sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.
DRAPER, VA
WSLS

BJ’s Wholesale Club announces free turkey promo for members

ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s members have a shot at getting a free turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday. Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10, when BJ’s members spend $150 or more in one transaction either online or in-person, the company said. After the purchase, members will get a...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Samuel Dewey Patterson, Sr.

, age 78 of Fairlawn, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Montgomery. Sam was born on August 8, 1944 in Pulaski and was the son of the late Lillian Alberta Price Patterson and the late Ira Claude Patterson, Sr. He was proudly the creator of the Riverlawn District Recreation Association.
FAIRLAWN, VA
pcpatriot.com

NRCC Concert Series to hold free concert on Nov. 12

The music of Java Brothers and New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. The Java Brothers bluegrass band members met during...
DUBLIN, VA

