TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPrinceton, WV
Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoidayCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County meetings, closings for November
Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office, will be closed for an annual system upgrade. The Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office will reopen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, November General and Special Election, Polls open from 6...
WDBJ7.com
Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
wakg.com
Henry County Seeking Residents Help in Designing Riverview Park
Henry County is giving residents a chance to help design the new Riverview Park. The county has posted a survey on their website that allows residents to choose the top elements they’s like to see included in the park. Some of the options included are zip-lining, a hiking trail,...
WSET
Cleared: Vehicle fire closes I-81 in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle is on fire on I-81, closing one lane while traffic files around the incident. A VDOT 511 camera shows what appears to be a tractor-trailer with smoke going up. VDOT said the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers for community engagement team
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make a difference in your hometown by volunteering your time with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office. The department is looking for ten volunteers to join the community engagement team. Those people will represent the sheriff’s office along side deputies at various events.
SERWAN ZANGANA: Roanoke City’s Problems Will Not Be Solved From A Restaurant Table
It is the same old drama with the same characters but different actors in different countries. To compare the Roanoke City Council members to the Council members of the City of Sulaymaniyah in Kurdistan (Iraq), it is an unfortunate situation for the hardworking people in both cities to end up with corrupt representatives who abandoned […]
WDBJ7.com
Salem resident celebrates turning 103 years old on Halloween
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem resident and native turned 103 Monday. Eileen Mooney was born in south Salem in 1919. At her birthday celebration at Brookdale Salem assisted living center, she told WDBJ7 her classmates thought she came in on a broom because she was born on Halloween. Mooney...
pcpatriot.com
Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn
Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
Council Candidates Address Joe Cobb’s Controversial $658 Dinner
As reported here, on March 31 Roanoke Council member and candidate Joe Cobb (D) took a still-unnamed group of 16 individuals to a fee-only exhibit at the Taubman Art Museum for $250 and then to Bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar for a dinner costing $658.79, for an average of $41 per diner. Cobb claims he […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Anne Roselyn Bane Wallace
Anne Roselyn Bane Wallace, age 98, was born July 22, 1924 in Christiansburg, VA, the daughter of William Ernest Bane and Stella Ammons Bane. Anne died peacefully in her sleep on October 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years,...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Local couple features eats n’ treats at “The Place” in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Robin and Eddie Upchurch call each other ‘Eats’ and ‘Treats’ - the dynamic duo behind “The Place” in Christiansburg. It all started out of their concern for children during the pandemic. The couple wanted to give kids a reason to smile.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Charlie Milton Carr
Age 40 of Roanoke, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital in Richmond. He was born on March 11, 1982 in Montgomery County, VA, and is the son of Linda Sue Nester Carr and the late Randolph Preston Carr. Charlie was a computed tomography, and was an avid bowler in his spare time, achieving many perfect scores.
WSLS
Corned Beef & Co: Cursed or coincidence? The stories surrounding its ‘haunted’ painting
ROANOKE, Va. – Corned Beef & Co. is one of the most popular spots in Downtown Roanoke, but some might not know about the spooky things that happen after dark. It’s family-friendly by day, and a bustling bar by night, but when the party stops, the “paranormal experiences” are just getting started.
WDBJ7.com
Trial date set for accused hookah lounge shooter
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A trial date is set for the the man police say shot and killed one person and injured others in a Blacksburg hookah lounge. Jamel Flint appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court Oct. 31. His trial is set for April 17-18, 2023. He’s facing six...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Reverend Christopher D. Doyle, Jr.
Of Draper, Virginia, age 76, died on October 29, 2022 after a brief illness. The first son of Lt. Col. Christopher D. Doyle and Evelyn E. Doyle, Chris grew up in Brooklyn until he was 7 years old. After his brother was born, the family moved to East Meadow, Long Island, where the family met Reverend Arnold C. Miller, who greatly influenced Chris’ family and later encouraged Chris to join the ministry. While in East Meadow, Chris became a Star Boy Scout and sang in his church choir, as well as worked at camp Quinipet on Shelter Island for several summers. The Doyle family moved to Connecticut when Chris was a teenager where they attended the Fairfield and Nichols United Methodist Churches, Chris sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.
WSLS
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces free turkey promo for members
ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s members have a shot at getting a free turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday. Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10, when BJ’s members spend $150 or more in one transaction either online or in-person, the company said. After the purchase, members will get a...
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Samuel Dewey Patterson, Sr.
, age 78 of Fairlawn, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Montgomery. Sam was born on August 8, 1944 in Pulaski and was the son of the late Lillian Alberta Price Patterson and the late Ira Claude Patterson, Sr. He was proudly the creator of the Riverlawn District Recreation Association.
pcpatriot.com
NRCC Concert Series to hold free concert on Nov. 12
The music of Java Brothers and New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. The Java Brothers bluegrass band members met during...
