ROHNERT PARK -- A man and two teenage boys ages 16 and 17 were arrested following an armed robbery in Rohnert Park.On Friday morning, the victim told officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) that the robbery happened the night before after the victim had left a party in the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old. The suspect drove the victim a short distance and then produced a handgun, demanding the victim's bag which had an undisclosed amount of money.RPDPS investigators did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim.On Saturday, investigators determined...

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO