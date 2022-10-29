Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Related
KRON4 News
Police investigate West Oakland shooting Halloween night
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in West Oakland late Monday. A spokesperson told KRON4 News that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Street, which is adjacent to Interstate 880. Police found out about the shooting after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital […]
KRON4 News
Four arrested for armed robbery at Bay Fair BART Station
(KRON) — BART police arrested four individuals at the Bay Fair BART station on Monday night for armed robbery, according to a statement sent out by the BART Police Department. Honesty Gray, 19, of Oakland, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Monday night. BART police also arrested three juveniles in connection with the incident. […]
CBS San Francisco
3 arrested after person robbed at gunpoint in Rohnert Park
ROHNERT PARK -- A man and two teenage boys ages 16 and 17 were arrested following an armed robbery in Rohnert Park.On Friday morning, the victim told officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) that the robbery happened the night before after the victim had left a party in the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old. The suspect drove the victim a short distance and then produced a handgun, demanding the victim's bag which had an undisclosed amount of money.RPDPS investigators did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim.On Saturday, investigators determined...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Slaying of Oakland Dentist in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Due in Court
A suspected hitman in an alleged murder-for-hire plot with a $12 million motive in Oakland was expected in court Tuesday. On Aug. 21, 60-year-old Lili Xu was shot and killed while getting out of her car in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood. Last week, police arrested her longtime boyfriend, Nelson Chia, and an alleged hitman in connection with the slaying.
KRON4 News
5 Novato teens arrested for attempted murder
Three 13-year-old students were among five teenagers arrested Tuesday on attempted murder charges for an attack at Lynwood School that left a boy in critical condition.
SFGate
Suspect Arrested In February Death Of 26-Year-Old Woman
SAN JOSE (BCN) A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24...
SFGate
1 Dead, 4 Wounded In Shootings Friday Night
OAKLAND (BCN) One person died and four others were wounded in shootings in Oakland on Friday, police said. The fatal shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers found a man and woman, both Oakland residents, with gunshot wounds, police said Monday. The man...
foodcontessa.com
A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
2 men shot in Stockton carjacking, deputies say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men were hurt after an attempted carjacking in Stockton, deputies said Monday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls on North West Lane just before 1 a.m. However,...
KRON4 News
Man stabbed to death in broad daylight
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest Man With Knife and Duct Tape Hiding in Woman's Closet
Benicia police early Sunday morning arrested a man after he was found hiding in a resident's closet. A woman living on the 1300 block of West K St. called police about 2:45 a.m. saying she'd heard noises coming from a bedroom. Dispatchers stayed on the phone with her while she waited for the officers outside.
Stabbing, fighting at Dolores Park Halloween ‘Hill Bomb’
A man was stabbed during a confrontation near Dolores Park, where a crowd of Halloween skateboarders were hill-bombing down Dolores Street, according to both police sources and an eyewitness. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 20th and Dolores streets, police said. Officers located a male victim...
eastcountytoday.net
Burglary Suspect Costs Taqueria Chapala More than $2k in Damages and Loss
The burglary occurred at approximently 2:00 am on October 31 at their new location off Lone Tree Way and Fairview. You are asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department if you recognize the suspect.
KRON4 News
Security guard shot by Safeway shoplifter in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who was shot at a San Francisco Safeway on Saturday was a security guard trying to stop a shoplifter, the San Francisco Police Department said on Monday. The victim suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were called to the store, located at 4950 Mission Street, just after 6:00 p.m. for […]
KRON4 News
Drugs and firearms seized in Fremont traffic stop
(KRON) — Drugs and multiple firearms were found in a car during a traffic stop on Sunday, leading to the driver being arrested, according to a tweet from Fremont PD. The traffic stop was conducted for vehicle code violations, the tweet states. Among the firearms located in the car, one was loaded with a high-capacity […]
KRON4 News
Family of late police captain files wrongful death suit against city
FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Family members of late Fremont Police Capt. Fred Bobbitt on Monday delivered to Alameda County Superior Court a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Fremont for allegedly contributing to Bobbitt’s death, an attorney for the family said. The family alleges that retaliation and other actions or inaction by city officials […]
Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 21-27
The following is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 1399 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
SFGate
Police Investigating 2 Overnight Shootings Involving Multiple Victims
San Jose Police responded to two shootings overnight Saturday involving multiple victims. The first shooting involved two victims and was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on the 700-block of Kaufmann Court, according to the police department. Both were taken to local hospitals. In another shooting reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday,...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Investigate Two Late Night Fatal Shootings
The San Jose Police Department is investigating two fatal shootings that happened Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Police first responded to reports of a shooting incident in the 700 block of Kaufmann Court at 11:26 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the two men shot at the scene were transported...
KCJJ
Two men arrested in connection with Ped Mall beating that left victim hospitalized
Two men have been arrested for their alleged part in a vicious beating on the Ped Mall that left one man hospitalized. Iowa City Police were called to the area in front of Brothers just after 10pm Saturday for an assault requiring emergency medical treatment. Investigators say 27-year-old Omar Barajas of Oakland, California and 23-year-old Carlos Garcia, address unknown, were involved in a fight with the alleged victim when they knocked him to the ground. The two men reportedly kicked the alleged victim while he was helpless on the ground, leading to serious injuries to the man’s jaw that required immediate treatment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Comments / 0