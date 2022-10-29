Simone Ledward Boseman is opening up about the life and legacy of her late husband Chadwick Boseman. For the first time since the 'Black Panther' star's 2020 passing following a private four-year battle with colon cancer, Simone is speaking out about her relationship with Chadwick and "the most challenging two years I've ever had in my life" following his passing.

