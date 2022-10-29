Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Reflects on the Late Actor's Cancer Battle
Simone Ledward Boseman is opening up about the life and legacy of her late husband Chadwick Boseman. For the first time since the 'Black Panther' star's 2020 passing following a private four-year battle with colon cancer, Simone is speaking out about her relationship with Chadwick and "the most challenging two years I've ever had in my life" following his passing.
NBC Miami
‘Julie & Julia' Author Julie Powell Dead at 49
Julie Powell, the food blogger played by Amy Adams in the film "Julie & Julia," died at age 49 in her New York residence Oct. 26, per The New York Times. According to her husband, Eric Powell, Julie's cause of death was cardiac arrest. Her passing comes about 20 years...
Comments / 0