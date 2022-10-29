Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: Overnight closures resume this week on I-20
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More overnight lane closures on Interstate 20 are planned this week as part of the Savannah River bridge improvement project. The right-lane closures will allow for the delivery and placement of concrete girders on the new bridge as the project continues to make progress. The closures...
WRDW-TV
PHOTO GALLERY: Happy Halloween from around the CSRA!
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Halloween, and we asked you to send us your fun costumes.
WRDW-TV
First Tee of Augusta reopens after renovations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Tee of Augusta reopened its putting greens after almost six months of renovations Tuesday. First Tee of Augusta is a nonprofit golf and life skills program for kids. The program has been open since 2001, and its greens consist of six holes. During the renovations,...
WRDW-TV
First Tee of Augusta is reopening their facility!
The CSRA Mustang and Ford Club hosted Ponies in the Plaza Grand National Event.
WRDW-TV
Gas prices drop over past week in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have continued to drop, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is down to $3.15, dropping by 2 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel since Friday. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas price dropped 5...
WRDW-TV
Lanes back open after wreck on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies have responded to a wreck on Washington Road near Gibbs Road in Evans Wednesday. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:32 a.m. There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. All lanes are...
WRDW-TV
At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning it was assisting the Johnston Police Department in investigating a shooting. A man was reportedly shot in the lower back Tuesday in the 600 block of Ridge Road in an incident that was reported around 10:20 a.m.
WRDW-TV
Here are some fun treats for your Halloween holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you need cute, fun treats for your Halloween party?. Abby Evans has you covered. She presented fun treats for all ages on our Morning Mix show Monday. Watch the stream above. One treat was a witch’s hat, made out of a fudge strip cookie, icing,...
Glenn Ave in Augusta filled with trick or treaters for Halloween
Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- “It’s awesome I’ve been doing it since we’ve been here since I was in kindergarten every year just like it’s incredible,” said Christian White. It’s a packed night on Glenn Ave in Augusta—home owners say every year for Halloween the streets are filled with kids running door -to-door for candy. “I am having […]
WRDW-TV
Last weekend of early voting wraps up in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The overall turnout this year for early voting is still setting the tone for how important Georgians are this election cycle. More than 18,000 Richmond County voters have walked in and out to cast their ballots early. “If anybody’s is concerned about getting out here early...
WRDW-TV
An update on Burke County coach who collapsed at game
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County High School head football coach Eric Parker is in a hospital after collapsing during an away game. Parker will remain in the hospital for the next few days. Family and friends gathered for a prayer vigil Tuesday evening to pray for healing for Parker.
WRDW-TV
PHOTO GALLERY: Augusta city workers get into the Halloween spirit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Planning and Development Department took on some scary vibes in the days leading up to Halloween. Employees at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building went all-out for the creepy season. Take a look at the decor in the photo gallery above.
wgac.com
Columbia County Fair Opens 10-Day Run This Week
The 57th annual Columbia County Fall Fair opens its 10-day run this Thursday, November 3 at the fairgrounds off Columbia Road. A new youth attendance policy will be in effect this year. After 7 p.m., those 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent. There’s a Student Night Special...
WJBF.com
Taste-test time with The J.Renae Experience
(Augusta, GA): It’s finally time to taste-test the delicious food that Jennifer and Richard from The J.Renae Experience whipped up for us. Be sure to check out their social medias for their meal prep plans, catering, and more.
WRDW-TV
Where Richmond, Columbia counties stand in early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning, 1.64 million Georgia voters had cast their ballot, with 130,413 showing up on Monday. Richmond County has seen 20,846 early in-person voters, while Columbia County has seen 24,801,...
wgac.com
Burke County Football Coach Collapses During Away Game
Burke County’s head football coach collapsed during a game versus Wayne County in Savannah yesterday. School officials say Coach Eric Parker was rushed to a nearby hospital in Savannah where he is reported to be in stable condition in the intensive care unit. There’s no word on what caused him to collapse or how long he is expected to remain hospitalized.
WRDW-TV
Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A search for a juvenile suspect brought a large police presence to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road on Tuesday afternoon. The search started sometime before about 5:30 and apparently had wrapped up by 5:50 with the juvenile being taken into custody. A spokesperson with the...
WRDW-TV
Josiah Boyden sets his sights on a medal in Columbia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -For Halloween you could dress up as something scary, or your favorite athlete, maybe even someone from Team USA. If you’re 14 year old Josiah Boyden, it’s not dress-up anymore, it’s his reality. “My dad got me into it when I was five, and...
WRDW-TV
Parents, kids celebrate Halloween in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the sugar-filled holiday comes to an end, we were out in the festivities asking homeowners how much they spent on costumes and decorations this year. Many families in the CSRA are out and about to celebrate Halloween, but one neighborhood in Columbia County takes it...
WRDW-TV
North Augusta celebrates the return of Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee wrapped up Saturday. After a two-year hiatus, organizers prepared for twice as much fun. It was nothing but smiles and laughter as the community celebrated the return of the beloved festival. It’s one of the biggest events in North Augusta, attracting an estimated total of 20,000 people. Most of those folks didn’t have to travel too far as this was all in their backyard.
