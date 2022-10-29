'Bright Future': Why Seahawks Rookie S Joey Blount is Making Positive Impression

The Seattle Seahawks have several promising young defensive backs, and while undrafted safety Joey Blount doesn't garner the most attention, he's still impressing his teammates and coaches behind the scenes.

There were 262 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Virginia safety Joey Blount wasn't one of them.

On paper, the 6-1, 201-pound Blount had it all. Apart from his prototypical build, Blount ran a 4.45 40-yard dash and had a highly productive college career, recording over 300 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and nine interceptions.

Still, Blount didn't hear his name called on any of the draft's three days. Looking for an opportunity, the 23-year-old signed with the Seattle Seahawks , and the rest is history.

Blount was the only undrafted rookie to make Seattle's 53-man roster out of training camp, a significant accomplishment considering how the odds were stacked against him.

Now seven weeks into his first professional season, Blount is beginning to make his mark on those around him. He's only seen action in four games and posted a mere four tackles, all on special teams. Further, the former All-ACC selection has yet to see a snap on defense.

However, the Seahawks know what they have in Blount - and they're very excited about it.

“We love Joey," defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said. "He is a dynamo on special teams. He’s done a heck of a job at that and is continuing to get better every week. Because of the depth that we have at safety with (Quandre) Diggs, Ryan (Neal), and we still have Josh (Jones), we are trying to find him those reps. We know that he has a bright future, so if we can get those reps for him, we will.”

Being a contributor on special teams is the age-old way to achieve and maintain a roster spot. Blount's evidently made a positive impression early, which serves well for his long-term future with the team.

However, considering the flashes Blount has provided and the traits he possesses, it's not out of the realm that he sees an expanding role on defense moving forward. Still, he's yet to play a single defensive snap as a professional, meaning few know what he's truly capable of at the sport's highest level.

Somebody that has an intricate understanding of Blount's skillset is the aforementioned Diggs, an eight-year veteran, two-time Pro Bowler and team captain . Holding a close-up view of the rookie's progress, Diggs believes that everything Blount's flashed on coverage teams translates to his defensive capabilities.

“What you see with Joey on special teams is what he's doing at practice, too," Diggs said. "He's flying around on the scout team, he's making plays, making interceptions, fumbles. I think he's just one of those guys that has a knack for going to go make plays, whether that's guarding guys or in the half, or in the post. I think he's just one of those guys that has some of those natural instincts."

Diggs added that Blount's natural ability is "really cool" - much like his journey from high school quarterback to productive college player and undrafted free agent.

While he's still learning the ins and outs of how to be a professional, Blount has shown well for himself to date. The next step is expanding his role as a defender, with his first opportunity to do so coming Sunday against the New York Giants .

But in the meantime, Seattle isn't necessarily concerned about what Blount can provide on the back end this weekend. Instead, all eyes are focused on what's to come - and how the rookie can continue impressing in the game's ever-important third phase.

Blount and the Seahawks are set to kick off at 1:25 p.m. inside Lumen Field.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .