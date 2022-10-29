Suspect arrested in Illinois child abuse case
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ill — The Illinois State Police have a suspect in a child abuse case.
On. Oct. 27 Keisha D. Cullum, 29 of Elizabethtown, Ill., was arrested for aggravated battery to a child. She is charged with two counts of battery to a child and is currently being held with a bond of $2 million.
On Oct. 19, around 11:42 p.m., the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Hardin County Sheriff's office.
The DCI worked with the Sheriff’s office and to investigate the severe injuries of a 6-month-old.
The Department of Children and Family Services said that there was a second child in the home. This child had similar injuries that were the result of abuse.
