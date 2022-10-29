Motorcyclist Died In A Fatal Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning.
The officials stated that the crash happened near 67th Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.
The officials reported that a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the crash.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officials are yet to determine the identity of the deceased victim.
No additional information relating to the crash was provided.
It is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
October 29, 2022
Source:Fox 10 Phoenix
