ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Motorcyclist Died In A Fatal Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTOhl_0irHKZn000
Nationwide Report

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning.

The officials stated that the crash happened near 67th Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

The officials reported that a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officials are yet to determine the identity of the deceased victim.

No additional information relating to the crash was provided.

It is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

October 29, 2022

Source:Fox 10 Phoenix

Recent Arizona News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood

Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix

The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting

Chang denies any sexual contact with the woman while on the job. Tempe mayor, police chief respond to calls for increased short-term rental regulations. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods expects the property owners and renters of the Airbnb will be fined. Woman accused of faking baby's cancer for money. Updated: 35...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A wrong-way driver is said to have caused a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, leaving that driver dead and four others injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found a 4-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, Phoenix police say. A man in the first vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Jose Luis Palma Molina, died at the scene. Detectives say that Molina was driving north in the southbound lanes on 75th Avenue and crashed into three oncoming cars while driving in the wrong direction.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A local teacher is motivating her students by not giving them homework the day after the Cardinals take a win. A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two car crash damages water line in west Phoenix

Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 19...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner

Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

59K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy