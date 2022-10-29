ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Issa Rae's Best Career Advice: Don't Be Afraid of Being Labeled a ‘Difficult' Person to Work With

By Morgan Smith,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

James Corden: Takeoff used to call me Big Drip and I loved that

James Corden says he shared some “unforgettable moments” with Takeoff, and fondly remembered how the US rapper used to refer to him as “Big Drip”.The host of the US programme The Late Late Show said the artist had “essentially willed Migos into existence” and that they had become “one of the most influential rap groups of this generation”.The hip hop star, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday at the age of 28.Addressing the “heartbreaking” news during his show, Corden said he was “utterly devastated” and described Takeoff as “an...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Julie & Julia' Author Julie Powell Dead at 49

Julie Powell, the food blogger played by Amy Adams in the film "Julie & Julia," died at age 49 in her New York residence Oct. 26, per The New York Times. According to her husband, Eric Powell, Julie's cause of death was cardiac arrest. Her passing comes about 20 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy