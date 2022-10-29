ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

City of La Follette’s workshop is today at 5:30pm at city hall

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Multiple promotions, mainly within the police department, highlight the agenda for Monday’s workshop for the City of La Follette. It’s scheduled for Monday at 5:30pm. CITY OF LAFOLLETTE. City Council Workshop. Mon. Oct. 31, 5:30 pm. 4 pm City Council Round Table Discussion.
October 29, 2022

By Charlotte Underwood LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Whether it’s health, auto, life insurance and much more, E.E. Hill and Son has the insurance coverage you need. As an independent insurance…
WBIR

The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee

There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
wpln.org

Land of the dead? This map shows how Tennessee has the most cemeteries respective to the living

Tennessee is the land of the dead, or, at least, the state with the most graveyards respective to the living. A former redditor, Joshua Stevens, mapped graveyards per 100,000 people and discovered that Tennessee had the highest proportion of known burial sites. Stevens, now a NASA data visualization expert, theorized at the time that it could be related to the deadly battles of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
Make the Most of your health insurance at Tennova Healthcare-La Follette

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – As the holidays approach, it’s easy to forget to take advantage of your insurance benefits. Now is a good time to review your outstanding health care needs and take full advantage of paid-up deductibles or available funds in Flexible Spending Accounts while you still can.
wpln.org

Tennessee will house the nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power EVs

Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
WJHL

LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
