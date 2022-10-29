Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Too many marijuana shops! Jersey City, NJ looks to stem growth
The Jersey City City Council is on the path toward adopting a local law that would cap the number of marijuana dispensaries in the city at 55. The number 55 was derived from the number of applications for dispensaries that have been submitted. The number is not set in stone and open for additional discussion, Business Administrator John Metro said during the October meeting when the ordinance was introduced.
baristanet.com
Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River
Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
Montclair, NJ Mayor Sean Spiller is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Montclair Township Mayor Sean Spiller at an event in 2021. The mayor is considered an up-and-comer in New Jersey politics, and a potential future gubernatorial candidate. Mayor Sean Spiller finds himself connected, directly or indirectly, to several accusations of poor governance. [ more › ]
baristanet.com
Montclair, Town Manager Served With Another Complaint Citing Abuse, Gender and Age Discrimination
Montclair, NJ – Juliet Lee, the former Montclair Township deputy clerk, has filed a. complaint against the Township of Montclair and Town Manager Timothy Stafford, citing gender and age discrimination as well as a hostile work environment. Lee is represented by Roosevelt N. Nesmith, the same attorney for Padmaja Rao, Montclair’s Chief Financial Officer. The complaint mentions incidences where the town manager allegedly verbally abused Lee in front of employees from different township departments as well as the deputy town manager and township attorney.
New Jersey 101.5
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
essexnewsdaily.com
LaPurta family wins best group costume at Oct. 22 Strut Your Mutt
NEWARK, NJ — The LaPurta family, center, of Bloomfield, and their dog, Luyla, win first place in the group costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Branch Brook Dog Park in Newark on Saturday, Oct. 22. They were dressed as Pokemon characters. With them are, from left, Senate Majority Leader and Deputy Chief of Staff M. Teresa Ruiz, Newark North Ward Councilman and Essex County citizen services Director Anibal Ramos, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., and Newark Councilman Luis Quintana.
baristanet.com
Final Version of Montclair’s Resolution Authorizing Paid Administrative Leave for Town Manager
Montclair, NJ – The Town Council of Montclair, at its last meeting, passed a resolution authorizing temporary paid administrative leave for Township Manager Timothy Stafford. The original resolution, put forth by Mayor Sean Spiller, was scrapped after Councilor Peter Yacobellis called for it to be amended. “This is ridiculous...
Jahnbaz Almas runs independently for Bayonne school board seat
Jahnbaz Almas is the only solo candidate running in the upcoming Tuesday, November 8 election for the Bayonne Board of Education. There are four seats up for grabs in 2022. Three trustees are not running for re-election, and their empty seats are available for terms of three years each, including: Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck. The fourth trustee, Hector Gonzalez, Jr., is running for re-election after being appointed in January of this year, and his seat is also up for grabs but for a term of one year.
92.7 WOBM
Only One City In New Jersey Has This Law, It Should Be Statewide
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Newark Symphony Hall CEO steps down amid $50M renovation
Amid a $50 million renovation of Newark Symphony Hall, the venue is undergoing a leadership change. Newark Symphony Hall’s president and CEO, Taneshia Nash Laird, is stepping down after four years in the position and will be replaced by an interim CEO pending the naming of a permanent successor, the venue’s board announced Monday.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield residents win prizes at Strut Your Mutt in Brookdale Park
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., right in each photo, and Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left in each photo, were on hand to congratulate the winners of the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29.
New Jersey 101.5
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
NJ could end up on different time from NY and PA — here’s how
"Hey I'm leaving Elizabeth at 10:45 so I'll be at the meeting in Manhattan at about 10:30." No, you didn't find a glitch in the matrix. You didn't find a space/time wormhole. You simply heard one of the things that will inevitably be said if a piece of New Jersey legislation becomes law.
Jersey City bans parking on sections of Marvin Blvd. and Newark Ave.
Jersey City is banning parking on certain sections of Marin Boulevard and Newark Avenue to help protected bike lanes. Two new ordinances will ban parking on the west side of Marin Boulevard from 18th Street to the Hoboken border, as well as banning it on both sides of Newark Avenue from Chestnut Avenue to Brunswick Street, which is the section of the road that connects Journal Square to Downtown.
paramuspost.com
Painting of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood. Reveal Scheduled for November 14.
(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 28, 2022)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announces the launch of the painting of "The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood" on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County to hold paper shredding day Nov. 5
CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County residents are invited to the Essex County Paper Shredding Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Essex County Public Works Department, 99 W. Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove. “Along with our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day and Computer...
roi-nj.com
Interim CEO appointed to succeed Nash Laird at Newark Symphony Hall
Newark Symphony Hall, New Jersey’s largest Black-led arts and entertainment venue, on Monday said it appointed Talia Young as interim CEO following the resignation of CEO and President Taneshia Nash Laird. With a background in government affairs, economic development and entrepreneurship, Young has served on the NSH board since...
thepositivecommunity.com
Documenting Good News Happening in Newark And Beyond
On a warm, autumn evening, downtown Newark’s arts and entertainment nightlife was bustling. Walking down Halsey Street, crossing over to Washington to enter the Newark Museum, young girls and boys skipped down the street, their parents strolling behind them. Across the street singing, laughter, and groovy beats emanated from Harriet Tubman Square. Further down at The Yard, a line formed waiting for a juicy meal, a hamburger perhaps. This culture, life, love, and community seemed to be extra dramatic because of the Newark Arts Festival, but the beauty that comes out of this city is an everyday occurrence.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange man takes home a ‘most creative’ prize from Strut Your Mutt
CALDWELL, NJ — Fred Zorn, center, of West Orange, and his dog, Zander, win second place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Grover Cleveland Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. Zander was dressed in a knitted dragon costume. With them is Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange renames street for Gladys Blount
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Davis Street is now Gladys Eva Blount Way, named for East Orange’s own Gladys E. Blount, a World War II veteran as the member of an exclusive Women’s Army Corps unit. Though Blount, who is now 100, was unable to travel back to East Orange from her current home in Ruskin, Fla., she watched the Oct. 19 ceremony remotely; the event was attended by town leaders, many of Blount’s family members and approximately 60 fifth-graders from Mildred Barry Garvin School.
