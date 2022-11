JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Coach Ernie Clawson and the Campbell Cougars first basketball practice is this afternoon at 3:15pm on John Brown Court. A little while later, Coach Jason Kitts and the Campbell Lady Cougars hold their opening practice at 4:30pm on Agee Court at Jacksboro Middle School to get them finished a little earlier. The Lady Cougars practice on their home court the rest of the week.

