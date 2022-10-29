ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

Bloomfield residents win prizes at Strut Your Mutt in Brookdale Park

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., right in each photo, and Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left in each photo, were on hand to congratulate the winners of the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29.
West Orange man takes home a 'most creative' prize from Strut Your Mutt

CALDWELL, NJ — Fred Zorn, center, of West Orange, and his dog, Zander, win second place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Grover Cleveland Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. Zander was dressed in a knitted dragon costume. With them is Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
Belleville woman and dog duo win 'most creative' prize at Strut Your Mutt

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Jackie Apicella, center, of Belleville and her dog, Gidget, win first place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. They were dressed as a robber and the stolen loot. With them are Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
Broadway Night at West Orange HS wows crowd, showcases musical talent

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Vocal talent was front and center at the annual Broadway Night, held Oct. 25 at West Orange High School and featuring the popular glee choir. “When I started the glee choir back in 2015, we only performed as part of the regular choral concerts,” Director John Hellyer said. “Because many of the students involved in glee are also in the spring musical and theater classes, I decided to have the group do its own night of musical theater songs.”
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
Two Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win $50K

JERSEY SHORE – One Monmouth and one Ocean County lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, which means they both won the second-tier prize of $50,000. The Monmouth County ticket was purchased at the Welsh Farms located at 300 Bay Avenue in Highlands;...
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
Bloomfield conducts annual fall town-wide cleanup

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The fall weather was perfect for the Bloomfield fall townwide cleanup’s participants, who rolled up their sleeves and spent Saturday morning, Oct. 22, picking up litter and other debris throughout the township. More than 425 residents participated in the event, cleaning up and beautifying dozens of locations.
Hearing Scheduled for 45-Story Arc Tower Proposal in Newark

A tower in the works for several properties along Broad Street in Downtown Newark will soon be the subject of debate as the sky-high proposal would require demolishing several structures that have stood in the neighborhood for decades. On November 2, Newark’s Landmarks & Historic Preservation Commission will be holding...
SUV Slams Into Utility Pole In Glen Rock

A driver was hospitalized after an SUV slammed into a utility pole in Glen Rock. The Honda CRV crashed on Maple Avenue near the corner of Ackerman Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. Members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to St. Joseph's University Medical...
County dedicates new building for DPW and sheriff's office

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. dedicated a new 40,000-square-foot Essex County public works and sheriff’s office building on Grove Avenue in Cedar Grove. The building will be used to house vehicles, store equipment and supplies, and provide workspace for the DPW Traffic Division and sign shop.
Kislak Co. trades Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2M

The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. Inc. on Tuesday said it recently sold the Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2 million. Located at 323 N. Broad St., the 48-unit high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space went into foreclosure years ago, with ownership eventually transferring to a private lender.
West Orange HS girls volleyball advances to sectional quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded West Orange High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 11 seed Hackensack, 25-18, 25-23, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29. West Orange, which improved...
'The Last Waltz' to come alive at SOPAC on Nov. 12

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Performing Arts Center will play host to a celebration of The Band’s landmark concert “The Last Waltz” on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m., when The THE BAND Band, accompanied by a dozen guest performers, will bring to life one of the most historic concerts of the rock era.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

