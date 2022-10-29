Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Kerry L. “Bud” Douglas
Kerry L. “Bud” Douglas, 26, of Bellefontaine, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on November 3, 1995, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, a son of Kerry Lee Douglas and the late Sherry Lynn (Harshfield) Douglas. Bud is survived by his father; stepmother, Chasity Scott;...
peakofohio.com
Terrance Michael Meeker
Terrance Michael Meeker, 75, of Bellefontaine, passed away on October 28, 2022. Born August 6, 1947, to Henry and Eleanor Louise (Muth) Meeker in Champaign County, Ohio, Mike is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ed Meeker, Henry J Meeker, and Douglas Meeker and sister Patricia Frost. Mike is...
peakofohio.com
R. William “Bill” Arnold
Bill was born in Bellefontaine on December 6, 1944, to the late William Rule Arnold and Frances Rose (Hensel) Rahe. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter Allison Renee Arnold, a sister Joyce Rosengarten, his beloved grandmother Grace H. Arnold, and his pets Bonnie Bell and Ladybug.
peakofohio.com
Robert “Rob” William Givens
Robert “Rob” William Givens, 65, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Bellefontaine on April 27, 1957, to the late William Perry and Evelyn May (Stanford) Givens. He is survived by his son,...
peakofohio.com
Steven Paul Shoe
Steven Paul Shoe, 67, of Bellefontaine, OH passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH. Steven was born on June 14, 1955, in Wichita Falls, TX, the son of the late Paul and Joan Detrick Shoe. Steve was also preceded in death by his daughter, Nikki Lynn Shoe, a sister, Patty Hand, and a brother, Ronnie Shoe.
peakofohio.com
Rick James
Rick James, 58, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on June 23, 1964, a son of the late Michael Gene James and Donna Marie (Armentrout) Adkins. Rick is survived by his seven children, Brandon (Doyoung) James, Kyle (Brook)...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Tony Paphanchith and Natalie Paphanchith, both of Lima; Shane Conrad and Madison Braxton, both of Lima; Travis Patton and Tania Morgan, both of Lima; Rodney Adams and Jaime Thomas, both of Lima; Cory Kenjorski and Mariah Hill, both of Lima; Terry Wilkins and Natalia Liu, both of Lima; Dalton Lease and Alexis Burden, both of Lima; Matthew Honigford of Ottoville and Samantha Judy of Elida; Christopher Hunt and Ashley Roeder, both of Lima; Timothy Pulford and Jill Sites, both of Port Orange, Florida; Jason Farmer and Emily Wilmoth, both of Lima; Alex Casad of Saint Johns and Katherine Miller of Lima; Grant Brand and Amanda Vorst, both of Delphos; Kaleb Gonzales and Corinne Savage, both of Lima; Tyler Reynolds of Lima and Anna Mammone of Elida; Jeremy Bogart and Victoria Baldridge, both of Lima; Kandice Hagerman and Emily Mendrala, both of Spencerville; and Austin Cobb and Alexis McCluer, both of Elida;
WDTN
Graham schools mourns death of 7th grader
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Graham Local School District reported that a middle school student passed away outside of school Tuesday evening. According a Facebook post by Graham Local Schools, the school district was informed that a seventh grade student was severely injured outside of the Graham Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
dayton247now.com
EXCLUSIVE: "Missing Erica Baker" podcast leads authorities to search local park
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews continued to search for the body of Erica Baker. The little girl from Kettering disappeared in 1999. Because of our podcast, Missing Erica Baker, we uncovered a new location that had never been searched until today. Our team was embedded with detectives and volunteers as they searched a local park.
Troy man dead after single-car crash in Lima
Police reported that Woodrow appeared to have been heading east, veering off the road and striking a tree.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
DISORDERLY: An officer assigned to the Greenville City Schools K-8 building was contacted by a reporting person stating a student was threatening another student and had a knife on his person. The complainant advised the threatening student advised he was in a bad mood and showed him his knife. The complainant advised the threatening student advised him he was going to use it on another male student. Officers immediately located the threatening student and retrieved the knife out of his pants pocket. The threatening male was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and suspended from school for having a weapon.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – October 31, 2022
A Union County Deputy met with a Hardin County Deputy to take custody of Isa J. Thomas, age 47 of Marysville for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 8:08am Arrest Warrant. A deputy went to the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center to take custody...
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified
The remains of a woman found on a Colorado farm have been identified in a cold case spanning 34 years.
Kettering mayor home recovering from minor stroke
KETTERING — Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner is home recovering after suffering a minor stroke in October, a city spokesperson confirms. Lehner was hospitalized after suffering the medical at Make a Difference Day on Oct. 22. The mayor was hospitalized for two nights, according to the spokesperson. “She is feeling...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
A little bit of frost in the mornings apparently isn’t enough to ward off some nasty thorns. Rose: To area law enforcement officers, who’ve done a great job of connecting with children through various Halloween events in the region. We’ve witnessed you approaching children who have differing levels of receptivity to you, and you handled it like pros. These efforts will help build the trust a community needs with its law enforcement.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash
LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
hometownstations.com
Thousands enjoy 1st Community Trunk or Treat
Lima, OH (WLIO) - It was a spooky site around Lima Senior Saturday, as thousands of kids and their parents came out to fill their bags during Community Trunk or Treat. The line of candy seekers wrapped around the high school for the first year of the event. The Lima Police Department organized the event because they wanted to do something big for the community that was safe and fun. They were expecting around 2,000 kids, but they probably beat that number. To help them out, 67 businesses, churches, and organizations passed out candy, books, and other goodies to the kids. Organizers were happy to see the outpouring of support for this first-time event.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy man killed in Sunday car crash
LIMA — A 20-year-old Troy man who had been reported missing was killed in a single-car crash in the Lima area Sunday. Jesse Woodrow was found in a car in a wooded area near Commerce Parkway shortly after 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Lima Police Department. Woodrow appeared to have been heading east on the road but veered off, striking a tree.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy council votes against Tavern Building appeal
TROY — A crowd of approximately 50-75 citizens gathered at Troy’s City Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, attending a special City Council meeting regarding legal issues surrounding the Tavern Building on West Main Street. “For nearly three years now, our community has seen its reputation tarnished over a...
