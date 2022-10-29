ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Silver Alert Canceled, 80-Year-Old Muskogee Woman Found Safe

--- A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Carolyn Maines by Muskogee Police. According to MPD, Maines was last seen Monday night at her home. Maines has brown hair and blue eyes. She is wearing gray pants, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Police say she wears glasses and walks with a cane. Police say Maines suffers from dementia and left her home driving a 2019 white Hyundai Kona. They say she may be trying to drive to California.
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Shot, Killed In Tulsa Identified; Suspect Arrested In Texas

Tulsa police have identified the man found shot in the head last week just outside of downtown. Officers found 53-year-old Jean-Paul Marquis dead Thursday evening. Police say Jaheim Neloms is accused of shooting Marquis. Neloms was arrested in Fort Worth after he was found in the victim’s car. Detectives...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Father and son arrested after Tulsa AT&T store burglary

TULSA, Okla. — A father and son were arrested after an AT&T store, near 71st and Mingo, was burglarized on Sunday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said officers went to the store around 8 a.m. for an alarm. When they arrived at the store, they noticed the power was cut and a window was broken.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

3 Stabbed At Sapulpa House Party, Authorities Investigating

A triple stabbing in Sapulpa during a Halloween party left two men in the hospital, according to Sapulpa Police. Police said two men are in critical condition after they were stabbed multiple times, both needed surgery. Police said a third victim was expected to need stitches after he was stabbed as well.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley

Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Humane Society Of Tulsa Requests Donations After Rescuing 46 Dogs

The Humane Society of Tulsa said it is desperate for help after taking in dozens of dogs from two big cases of animal neglect and cruelty. Staff and volunteers are asking for money to pay for the dogs' veterinary bills, as well as supplies, like puppy pads and paper towels.
TULSA, OK

