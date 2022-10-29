Read full article on original website
news9.com
--- A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Carolyn Maines by Muskogee Police. According to MPD, Maines was last seen Monday night at her home. Maines has brown hair and blue eyes. She is wearing gray pants, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Police say she wears glasses and walks with a cane. Police say Maines suffers from dementia and left her home driving a 2019 white Hyundai Kona. They say she may be trying to drive to California.
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman last seen on Monday around 3:20 p.m. in Muskogee, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Carolyn Manies weighs 180 lbs. and is 5′4″ tall. They also said she has blue eyes.
Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A home blackened and boarded up after a fire Thursday has a pop of color in the front yard. A row of flowers has now been placed in front of the home near Houston and Elm, where Broken Arrow Police confirmed two adults and six children were killed in a murder-suicide investigation.
Man arrested after impersonating tow truck driver in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after stealing multiple vehicles from a Tulsa parking lot while impersonating a tow truck driver, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, TPD received a call concerning a stolen vehicle from a parking lot near...
news9.com
Man Shot, Killed In Tulsa Identified; Suspect Arrested In Texas
Tulsa police have identified the man found shot in the head last week just outside of downtown. Officers found 53-year-old Jean-Paul Marquis dead Thursday evening. Police say Jaheim Neloms is accused of shooting Marquis. Neloms was arrested in Fort Worth after he was found in the victim’s car. Detectives...
krcgtv.com
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — KTUL learned that a family at the center of a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was thousands of dollars in debt. Through public documents, KTUL discovered Brian and Brittney Nelson filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2020. Documents also show that at the...
Man Injured In Overnight Shooting, Police Search For Suspect
An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting sent one person to the hospital. Deputies say they were called to a house between Sand Springs City limits and Tulsa City limits at around 11 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital.
Stabbings outside Halloween party in quiet gated community upset Sapulpa neighborhood
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for stabbing three young men outside a Halloween party at a home near S 33rd W Ave and W 81st St S early Sunday morning. Sapulpa Police initially said Sunday morning that...
Father and son arrested after Tulsa AT&T store burglary
TULSA, Okla. — A father and son were arrested after an AT&T store, near 71st and Mingo, was burglarized on Sunday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said officers went to the store around 8 a.m. for an alarm. When they arrived at the store, they noticed the power was cut and a window was broken.
12-year-old ran over by hayride still critical; Friends raise money for family expenses
GROVE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol released details over the weekend regarding a young girl ran over after falling off a hayride near Grove. Now friends of the family of Vinalee Follmuth are raising money as the she remains critical at St. Francis in Tulsa, Okla. “Vinalee is an energetic, fun, loving, kind little girl. She loves life and loves...
news9.com
A triple stabbing in Sapulpa during a Halloween party left two men in the hospital, according to Sapulpa Police. Police said two men are in critical condition after they were stabbed multiple times, both needed surgery. Police said a third victim was expected to need stitches after he was stabbed as well.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Confirms 17 Burials Found At Oaklawn Cemetery Renewed Search For Massacre Victims
Archeologists discovered 17 unmarked burials at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for possible victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Archeologists are not calling this a mass grave. At the beginning of this latest excavation, the team said it wanted to search to the west and to the south of...
Broken Arrow man reflects on time living across from family found dead in burning home
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As authorities in Broken Arrow investigate the deaths of a family of eight as a murder-suicide, FOX23 spoke with a man who knew the family and used to live near them. On Thursday night, Shaun Kucera turned on FOX23 News and saw what he had...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley
Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest two for alleged narcotics, firearm possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on US-69 after seeing it parked near a closed business on Oct. 24. During the traffic stop, police say one of the individuals admitted to concealing paraphernalia and a firearm. After searching the vehicle, deputies found over...
Missing 20-year-old found safe after police search Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a 20-year-old man, who they said is on the Autism spectrum, has been found safe after separating from his family while hiking at Turkey Mountain. Police said he heard police sirens responding to a nearby accident, and he was triggered...
news9.com
Humane Society Of Tulsa Requests Donations After Rescuing 46 Dogs
The Humane Society of Tulsa said it is desperate for help after taking in dozens of dogs from two big cases of animal neglect and cruelty. Staff and volunteers are asking for money to pay for the dogs' veterinary bills, as well as supplies, like puppy pads and paper towels.
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
