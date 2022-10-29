ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion

By Guest Editorial
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 49

Laura Brooks
3d ago

So yes summer gives way to fall , fall gives way to winter , and winter into spring. Then we start all over again. That climate change Summer 🌞, Fall 🍁🍂, Winter ❄️☃️, and Spring ☔️🌞💐. Climate Change

Reply(1)
44
BrianBoss78
3d ago

been in PA all 44yrs...didn't seem any different whatsoever from the other 43, did I miss something? I remember it being so hot as a kid we rode bikes to creeks just to beat the heat or was that a figment of my imagination and it was really much cooler when I was a kid ? 🤷‍♂️

Reply(6)
35
Greg Brunner
3d ago

more fake garbage reporting to promote democrat higher taxes and spend on friends pet project. No thanks. drill baby drill. the only true proven , tested battery in the world made by mother nature, coal, gas and oil

Reply(5)
19
Related
WTAJ

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1

(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved PECO’s $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. PECO is Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, serving nearly 1.7 million electric customers and more than 545,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Its rate increase will be used to offer an additional $500,000 small business […] The post Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania State Food?

- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

These Pa. cities are the best places to retire, US News says

A new ranking revealed the best places to retire in the U.S. and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10. U.S. News & World Report, a leader in rankings, ranked the 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire, based on desirability, healthcare, housing affordability, and overall happiness. The leader in rankings evaluated data from the 150 most populous metropolitan areas within the country. Hence, four new places made it into the top five, and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

As activists ‘trick or treat’ near Mehmet Oz’s N.J. home, neighbors share varying opinions of him

Residents of Cliffside Park, the North Jersey town where Mehmet Oz lived for more than 20 years, have different appraisals of what it’s like living next to the celebrity. A few said Oz, who’s now the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was a good neighbor who largely kept to himself. Others said that on Halloweens past, he’d take his grandkids trick-or-treating, and once showed up in a Superman costume and another time as a ghost.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

The Pennsylvania Hemp Steering Committee — Driving Industry Forward

“In 1683, one of the first measures passed by the Pennsylvania General Assembly was an act for the encouraging of raising hemp in Pennsylvania. In 1685, William Penn noted great quantities already cultivated in his province and declared that hemp would be among the staples of trade here.”. Encouraged by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vogue Magazine

For Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Community Will Always Come Before Politics

When Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman, asks me to meet her at the Hollander Project—the women’s co-working space in Braddock that she helped found in 2018—on a chilly weekday in early October, I’m instinctively uneasy. Memories of the intensely professional atmosphere at The Wing (RIP) surface, and I almost get up the nerve to ask her if we can meet somewhere a little more personal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Ballots in undated envelopes won’t count, Pa. court says

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday, a week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state Legislature. The court directed county...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter

Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Diesel prices increase as shortage continues nationwide

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Costs are going up as the nationwide shortage of diesel fuel brings economic concern. The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel in America is $5.30. In the last month, the price has gone up 45 cents. The Energy Information Administration also reports diesel supply is at the lowest […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
80K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy