Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (10/29/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With about one month left in Hurricane season, we are still keeping an active watch on the Tropics. The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories on two low pressure disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. The first area to watch is located in the Eastern Caribbean...
WCTV
Brush fires on I-10 slow traffic
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Traffic was backed up along parts of Interstate 10 in Jefferson and Madison Counties Monday afternoon as crews battled several brush fires along the highway. Jefferson County Fire Rescue reported 15 separate fires, ranging from mile marker 218 to mile mark 236. Florida Highway...
WCTV
Tallahassee man celebrates 25 years of scaring neighborhood with his haunted house
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Every Halloween, neighbors hear a familiar sound coming from the house at 2395 Tuscavilla Rd. “At one point, all you could hear was kids screaming,” said one trick-or-treater. The homeowner, Brett Ingram, uses his creative talents to scare the entire neighborhood. For the last 25...
WCTV
‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
Florida gas to spike as DeSantis gas tax holiday ends
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Florida motorists can expect to pay more at the pump as the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” ends. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday stood at $3.29, about a dime cheaper than at the start of October. But the AAA auto club […]
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
Florida parking lot shootout leaves one dead and eight injured
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in eight people being injured and one person losing their life on Saturday.
Brush fires altered traffic flow on I-10 in Jefferson, Madison counties
Brush fires slowed traffic on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County and Madison County Monday afternoon.
Tallahassee shooting: 1 dead, 8 wounded in Florida’s capital city
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One person was killed and eight were wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, authorities said. In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting, which occurred outside the Half-Time...
WCTV
Crash injures two, shuts down Blountstown Highway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are on the scene of a crash near Ft. Braden that is slowing traffic on Blountstown Highway. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash between a semi and a car happened around 10:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of Blountstown Highway and Ft. Braden Trail. Troopers...
1 dead, 8 injured following Tallahassee shooting
One man is dead and eight others were injured after multiple individuals within large crowds began shooting.
thefamuanonline.com
Mass shooting rattles FAMU students
One person was killed and eight others were injured after a mass shooting Saturday night on West Pensacola Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. The shooting occurred near the Florida State University campus just before midnight. As police patrolled crowds in the area, dozens of shots rang out and crowds began running, looking for safety from stray bullets.
Ron DeSantis Announces $4.9 Million for Rural Communities in Northwest Florida
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $4.9 million in infrastructure investments to eight rural Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. Awards include upgrading water and wastewater utilities, constructing public roadways and public building renovations. These awards will support business growth in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty...
The Fab Five: FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits
Florida State is heading into the final strecth of the recruiting calendar with December's Early Signing Period less than two months away. The Seminoles are looking to add a few more prospects to their 2023 recruiting class so, Noles247 has created the November edition of the monthly FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits list.
WCTV
West Pensacola Street Shooting
The First Credit Union near the Intersectin of West Tharpe and Capital Circle NW in Tallahassee was the scene of two alleged armed robberies Tuesday night. Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. A man in...
floridapolitics.com
Lewis, Longman & Walker moves to Highpoint Center in Tallahassee
'The entire firm is excited to be moving just steps away from Florida’s Capitol.'. Law and lobbying firm Lewis, Longman & Walker has moved its Tallahassee office closer to the Capitol with new digs at the Highpoint Center downtown. “More than 25 years of solution-centered service has made Lewis,...
TPD makes arrests in shooting on West Pensacola Street, asks for community help
The Tallahassee Police Department made three arrests following the shooting incident that took place Saturday night on West Pensacola Street.
Injury updates to Fabien Lovett, Treshaun Ward, and Jazston Turnetine
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell updated the status of several starters who’ve been dealing with injuries ahead of the Seminoles’ rivalry contest against Miami. First Norvell addressed DT Fabien Lovett, who started against Georgia Tech this past weekend after missing five consecutive games with a lower-leg...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
Court documents provide information on shooting on West Pensacola Street
Court documents provide some details about a shooting incident late Saturday night on West Pensacola Street that led to the death of one man and injuries to eight other people.
Comments / 0