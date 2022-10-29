ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtxl.com

Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (10/29/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With about one month left in Hurricane season, we are still keeping an active watch on the Tropics. The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories on two low pressure disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. The first area to watch is located in the Eastern Caribbean...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Brush fires on I-10 slow traffic

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Traffic was backed up along parts of Interstate 10 in Jefferson and Madison Counties Monday afternoon as crews battled several brush fires along the highway. Jefferson County Fire Rescue reported 15 separate fires, ranging from mile marker 218 to mile mark 236. Florida Highway...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
HOUSTON, TX
WMBB

Florida gas to spike as DeSantis gas tax holiday ends

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Florida motorists can expect to pay more at the pump as the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” ends. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday stood at $3.29, about a dime cheaper than at the start of October. But the AAA auto club […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

I grew up with FAMU homecomings

Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KRMG

Tallahassee shooting: 1 dead, 8 wounded in Florida’s capital city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One person was killed and eight were wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, authorities said. In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting, which occurred outside the Half-Time...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Crash injures two, shuts down Blountstown Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are on the scene of a crash near Ft. Braden that is slowing traffic on Blountstown Highway. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash between a semi and a car happened around 10:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of Blountstown Highway and Ft. Braden Trail. Troopers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Mass shooting rattles FAMU students

One person was killed and eight others were injured after a mass shooting Saturday night on West Pensacola Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. The shooting occurred near the Florida State University campus just before midnight. As police patrolled crowds in the area, dozens of shots rang out and crowds began running, looking for safety from stray bullets.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $4.9 Million for Rural Communities in Northwest Florida

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $4.9 million in infrastructure investments to eight rural Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. Awards include upgrading water and wastewater utilities, constructing public roadways and public building renovations. These awards will support business growth in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

The Fab Five: FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits

Florida State is heading into the final strecth of the recruiting calendar with December's Early Signing Period less than two months away. The Seminoles are looking to add a few more prospects to their 2023 recruiting class so, Noles247 has created the November edition of the monthly FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits list.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

West Pensacola Street Shooting

The First Credit Union near the Intersectin of West Tharpe and Capital Circle NW in Tallahassee was the scene of two alleged armed robberies Tuesday night. Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. A man in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Lewis, Longman & Walker moves to Highpoint Center in Tallahassee

'The entire firm is excited to be moving just steps away from Florida’s Capitol.'. Law and lobbying firm Lewis, Longman & Walker has moved its Tallahassee office closer to the Capitol with new digs at the Highpoint Center downtown. “More than 25 years of solution-centered service has made Lewis,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?

When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy