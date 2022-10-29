Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
High-Level International Meets For November 2022
The 2022 French Elite Short Course Championships are one of several key competitions taking place in the month of November. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. We’re getting into crunch time for FINA Short Course World Championships qualification, with the time window closing on November 13th.
swimswam.com
World Cup Me Gold Medal Jeet Kar Marwan Elkamash Ne Banai History
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Marwan Elkamash Ne World Cup Mei Gold Medal Jeet Kar History Create Kar Di Hai. Aisa Karne Wale Wo Pahle Egyptian Man Bann Gye Hai. In 28-Year-Old Swimmer Ne Men’s 800 Free Ke...
swimswam.com
Pallavi Sejwal Ne Swimming Mein Jeeta 3 Medals – Indian Swimming News
Pallavi ne 50m freestyle butterfly mei ek gold medal, 200m backstroke mei ek silver medal aur 400m freestyle categories mei ek bronze medal jeeta. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ludhiana ke GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, ki BEd 3rd Semester ki student Pallavi Sejwal ne Panjab University...
swimswam.com
WATCH: McIntosh Lowers 400 IM World Junior Record (Toronto Race Videos)
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Some of the top names in the sport converged over the weekend at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre for the second of three legs of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit in Toronto, and when you bring that much talent together, there is bound to be some exceptional performances.
swimswam.com
WATCH: All The Highlights From The Opening FINA World Cup Stop In Berlin
SCM (25 meters) The first two legs of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit are now in the books, and there’s been no shortage of fast swimming. At the opening stop in Berlin, several swimmers set the tone with some incredibly fast performances. Below, find a select group of...
swimswam.com
Kira Toussaint Had to Qualify for SC World Champs at Toronto After Finger Fracture
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Dutch backstroke Kita Toussaint has had a rollercoaster few weeks. On October 7, she announced via Instagram that she had fractured her finger and would pull out of the Berlin world cup. She was back in action in Toronto, needing to hit the FINA ‘A’ cut in the 100 back (58.08) to qualify for the Dutch short course worlds team. She did that in finals (57.41), but also may have re-fractured her finger on the finish of that race, announcing once again on instagram.
swimswam.com
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Beata Nelson
With six wins under her belt through two legs of the FINA World Cup series, Nelson has positioned herself to vie for the overall title this weekend in Indy. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a...
swimswam.com
Dylan Carter is Gearing Up for SC World Champs, Plans on 50 Fly and Free
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Dylan Carter completed his 2nd 50s sweep in a row last night in Toronto, winning the 50 back to make him 6-for-6 in 50s across this year’s world cup. He will finish out the series in Indianapolis next week, then look toward short course world champs in Melbourne in December.
swimswam.com
LEN Men’s Euro Cup: Strong Weekend For Italy, Serbia & Hungary
Three teams from Italy and Serbia made the eight-finals, while two Hungarian sides were group-winners in the second qualification round in the men’s Euro Cup. Archive photo via © G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/inside. Courtesy: LEN. Three teams from Italy and Serbia made the eight-finals respectively, while two Hungarian sides finished as...
swimswam.com
Shaine Casas Rips 48.84 SCM 100 Back For New World Cup Record, Now #3 All-Time
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA) – 2021. World Jr. Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017. World Cup Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN) – 2018. PODIUM:. Shaine Casas (USA)...
swimswam.com
Maggie MacNeil Resets World Cup, Canadian Marks in 100 Fly Win Over Louise Hansson
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Maggie MacNeil lowered the World Cup record in the women’s 100 butterfly final on Saturday, rallying past Louise Hansson in a battle of top-five performers all-time. WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Finals...
swimswam.com
Beata Nelson On SC Worlds: “There Are Spots Open That People Would Love To Have”
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) On night two of the 2022 Toronto World Cup, Beata Nelson overtook the women’s 100 backstroke field, winning the event in a 55.75. Nelson also won this event at the Berlin stop of the World Cup one week earlier, hitting a 56.03. If Nelson wins the 100 backstroke at stop #3 in Indianapolis, she will be entitled to the $10,000 bonus that FINA is paying athletes who one event at all three meets.
swimswam.com
Siobhan Haughey Looking Forward to Short Course World Champs
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Siobhan Haughey got right back into racing in Toronto, taking the win in the 200 free and 100 free as well as a 3rd place finish in the 400 free. She is using the world cup to tweak her race strategies and prepare for the short-course world championships that will be happening in December in Melbourne.
swimswam.com
2022 FINA World Cup – Toronto: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) We’re entering the final day of the second stop of the FINA World Cup Series, with action kicking off from Toronto momentarily. The lineup of events renders big-time talent ready to close...
swimswam.com
The Canadian Swimming Fans Took Over On Night 3 Of The Toronto World Cup
Fans of Canadian swimming took control of the post-race area on the last night of the Toronto World Cup, creating a mob-like presence above the pool area. The crowd, which was mostly comprised of children who had come to watch the races, grew to nearly 100 on Sunday night. After each race, athletes exiting the racing area were met with a wave of screams asking for photos, autographs, and a wave from their favorite swimmers.
