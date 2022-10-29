Read full article on original website
Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old last seen in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman last seen on Monday around 3:20 p.m. in Muskogee, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Carolyn Manies weighs 180 lbs. and is 5′4″ tall. They also said she has blue eyes.
Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
Teenage suspect in McLain High School deadly shooting pleads not guilty
TULSA, Okla. — The 16-year-old suspect in September’s deadly shooting at McLain High School pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday. Niavien Golden has been charged with three counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of first-degree murder. Golden is accused of shooting 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough...
Flowers at Broken Arrow home involved in murder-suicide investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A home blackened and boarded up after a fire Thursday has a pop of color in the front yard. A row of flowers has now been placed in front of the home near Houston and Elm, where Broken Arrow Police confirmed two adults and six children were killed in a murder-suicide investigation.
KTUL
Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
krcgtv.com
Documents show Oklahoma family killed in suspected murder-suicide was thousands in debt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — KTUL learned that a family at the center of a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was thousands of dollars in debt. Through public documents, KTUL discovered Brian and Brittney Nelson filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2020. Documents also show that at the...
170,000 doses of fentanyl, large amounts of meth pulled off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. — Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division has recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine. 330 grams of fentanyl averages out to 170,000 doses. $11,500 in cash was also recovered during the search. According to the Tulsa Police Department, more...
Man Injured In Overnight Shooting, Police Search For Suspect
An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting sent one person to the hospital. Deputies say they were called to a house between Sand Springs City limits and Tulsa City limits at around 11 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital.
Stabbings outside Halloween party in quiet gated community upset Sapulpa neighborhood
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for stabbing three young men outside a Halloween party at a home near S 33rd W Ave and W 81st St S early Sunday morning. Sapulpa Police initially said Sunday morning that...
Midtown Tulsa donut shop vandalized for second time in one month
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa donut shop was vandalized for the second time in October. The Donut Hole, at East 33rd Street and South Peoria Avenue, had its front door shattered again, less than a month after the door and windows were smashed, as well as a register and electronic equipment stolen.
Father and son arrested after Tulsa AT&T store burglary
TULSA, Okla. — A father and son were arrested after an AT&T store, near 71st and Mingo, was burglarized on Sunday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said officers went to the store around 8 a.m. for an alarm. When they arrived at the store, they noticed the power was cut and a window was broken.
12-year-old ran over by hayride still critical; Friends raise money for family expenses
GROVE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol released details over the weekend regarding a young girl ran over after falling off a hayride near Grove. Now friends of the family of Vinalee Follmuth are raising money as the she remains critical at St. Francis in Tulsa, Okla. “Vinalee is an energetic, fun, loving, kind little girl. She loves life and loves...
news9.com
3 Stabbed At Sapulpa House Party, Authorities Investigating
A triple stabbing in Sapulpa during a Halloween party left two men in the hospital, according to Sapulpa Police. Police said two men are in critical condition after they were stabbed multiple times, both needed surgery. Police said a third victim was expected to need stitches after he was stabbed as well.
Police: 2 Arrested In Bartlesville For Possession Of Drugs
Bartlesville Police said they've seized a lot of illegal drugs and arrested two people in a warrant sweep. The Community Impact Team served search warrants and arrested Jessica Montgomery and Zachery Blasdel last week, officers said. Officers said they seized four and a half pounds of meth, as well as...
City Of Tulsa Confirms 17 Burials Found At Oaklawn Cemetery Renewed Search For Massacre Victims
Archeologists discovered 17 unmarked burials at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for possible victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Archeologists are not calling this a mass grave. At the beginning of this latest excavation, the team said it wanted to search to the west and to the south of...
Sapulpa decorates section of Route 66 for Christmas
One Oklahoma community is getting into the Christmas spirit.
Broken Arrow man reflects on time living across from family found dead in burning home
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As authorities in Broken Arrow investigate the deaths of a family of eight as a murder-suicide, FOX23 spoke with a man who knew the family and used to live near them. On Thursday night, Shaun Kucera turned on FOX23 News and saw what he had...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley
Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
