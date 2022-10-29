Read full article on original website
Monday Night Football Betting Promos & Bonuses: $4000+ for Browns vs Bengals Tonight
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It is an AFC North showdown in the Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, as the Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. New bettors can rake in more than $4000 in Monday Night Football betting bonuses by using the generous sportsbook promo codes on offer from top online sportsbooks.
Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of Browns Game
Cleveland Browns will soon have to game plan for an unexpected pass rusher. The Miami Dolphins made a big-time trade just before the NFL's 4 p.m. trade deadline for Denver Broncos’ pass rusher Bradley Chubb, first reported by ESPN. Following the week 9 bye week, the Browns will face...
Bears Switching Channels for Game Broadcasts
View the original article to see embedded media. After 23 seasons, the Bears are parting ways with WBBM as their flagship radio station. The team on Tuesday announced games will be broadcast on ESPN AM-1000 in Chicago starting with the 2023 season. "Their plan for presenting Bears football on the...
Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss
HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues
It's best to call it a thunder and lightning-lightning rushing attack. With David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields all carrying the ball extensively in the Bears running game put together by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it's a case of two burners and a tough, hard-nosed runner in Montgomery. The...
In Good Sign for Hill, Packers Release Taylor
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released running back Patrick Taylor on Tuesday, a sign they’ll add Kylin Hill to the 53-man roster from injured reserve on Wednesday. Hill suffered a torn ACL while returning a kickoff at the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28, 2021. He’s...
Cowboys Rival Eagles Trade Talks on Browns RB Kareem Hunt? Live-Blog NFL Tracker
OCT 31 HUNT TO NFC EAST? The Philadelphia Eagles, according to a volume of rumors, are interested in Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt. It's being suggested that the Browns would move the former NFL rushing champ and their backup runner for maybe just a fourth-round pick, and that Hunt would serve in Philly as the backup to Miles Sanders.
SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 10: UCLA Stays Put in Top Tier
UCLA football (7-1, 4-1) held strong at No. 2 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings following the team's 38-13 victory over Stanford. There was not a consensus on where the Bruins belonged compared to their conference foes, with some punishing them for the loss more drastically than others.
Standing Pat: New England Punts on Record Day of NFL Deadline Trades
One of the highlights of New England's season: Crouching Pat. One of the lowlights: Standing pat. On a record-breaking deadline day that capped off a head-spinning week of NFL transactions, the New England Patriots ultimately decided to keep their mediocre football team as is. Amidst the flurry of trades - including 15 in the past week and a record 10 on Tuesday - the Pats punted.
Steelers Not Expecting to Change Coaching Staff Over Bye Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have hit their bye week and with 14 days separating their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and their next action against the New Orleans Saints, the calls from fans for changes to the offensive coaching staff have been loud. But it appears that those calls...
Jake’s Takes | Commanders Spoil Sam Ehlinger’s Colts Debut in Final Minute
It wasn't the result that the Indianapolis Colts were hoping for in Sam Ehlinger's first-career start at quarterback, as the team fell at home to the Washington Commanders, 17-16. The offense had numerous gaffes that prevented them from a productive day, and the defense did enough to get by until...
Dolphins Week 9 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins made it two in a row with their 31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field after overcoming deficits of 14-0 and 21-7, and in the process climbed higher in the national power rankings. They also continued to shrink the disparity of opinion with their range...
Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is now headed to the Chicago Bears. But before packing up for the Midwest, the former second-round pick sent a goodbye to the fans. “I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that...
Bradley Chubb Traded into AFC East; Dolphins Enter Buffalo Bills ‘Arms Race’
There were two teams hot on the idea of trading for Bradley Chubb, the Denver Broncos' explosive young pass-rusher. Both are in the AFC East. And the Miami Dolphins emerge at the deadline as the winning bidder ... continuing their neck-and-neck arms race with the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins...
Stat Pack: Tricks, Treats And One Scary-Bad Power Play
Happy Halloween! Another week of the 2022-23 NHL season is now in the books, so let's dig into some numbers and see where the trends lie. In tune with Monday's festivities, here's a trick, a treat and a very scary power-play blackout. The Trick: The Competitive East. Last season, seven...
Ravens Have Built-In Formula for Success with Addition Roquan Smith
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens addition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith can mask some of the issues with the offense that did not add an elite wide receiver in free agency that can take the top off opposing defenses. That confidence centers around offensive coordinator Greg Roman. "I...
Rams Trade? LA Offers Multiple Draft Picks To Panthers For DE Brian Burns
According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams have offered multiple first-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for pass rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers, who have been in firesale mode, have already traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, and are also said to be listening to offers for multiple other players on the roster, including wideout DJ Moore.
Seahawks Sign 1st-Round WR Laquon Treadwell
The Seattle Seahawks are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, where he will begin on the practice squad ... and if he lives up to his pedigree, could move on up from there. Treadwell is just 27 and at 6-2 and 215 pounds has a physical frame that helped...
The Eagles were called for a rarely seen defensive delay of game penalty
In a Week 7 game, the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive linemen made a coordinated leg shift and duped a 49ers offensive lineman into a false start on a field-goal attempt. As a result, San Francisco was pushed out of field-goal range and was forced to punt. On Sunday, Eagles...
Jets’ Denzel Mims Sets Career-High in Final Game Before Trade Deadline
While Elijah Moore was held without a catch for the second game in a row, another disgruntled Jets wide receiver broke free on offense, showing what he's capable of. Denzel Mims was quiet in Sunday's loss to the Patriots up until New York's final drive in the fourth quarter. Looking...
