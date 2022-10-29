ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Wichita Eagle

Monday Night Football Betting Promos & Bonuses: $4000+ for Browns vs Bengals Tonight

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It is an AFC North showdown in the Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, as the Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. New bettors can rake in more than $4000 in Monday Night Football betting bonuses by using the generous sportsbook promo codes on offer from top online sportsbooks.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Bears Switching Channels for Game Broadcasts

View the original article to see embedded media. After 23 seasons, the Bears are parting ways with WBBM as their flagship radio station. The team on Tuesday announced games will be broadcast on ESPN AM-1000 in Chicago starting with the 2023 season. "Their plan for presenting Bears football on the...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss

HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues

It's best to call it a thunder and lightning-lightning rushing attack. With David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields all carrying the ball extensively in the Bears running game put together by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it's a case of two burners and a tough, hard-nosed runner in Montgomery. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Wichita Eagle

In Good Sign for Hill, Packers Release Taylor

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released running back Patrick Taylor on Tuesday, a sign they’ll add Kylin Hill to the 53-man roster from injured reserve on Wednesday. Hill suffered a torn ACL while returning a kickoff at the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28, 2021. He’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Rival Eagles Trade Talks on Browns RB Kareem Hunt? Live-Blog NFL Tracker

OCT 31 HUNT TO NFC EAST? The Philadelphia Eagles, according to a volume of rumors, are interested in Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt. It's being suggested that the Browns would move the former NFL rushing champ and their backup runner for maybe just a fourth-round pick, and that Hunt would serve in Philly as the backup to Miles Sanders.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 10: UCLA Stays Put in Top Tier

UCLA football (7-1, 4-1) held strong at No. 2 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings following the team's 38-13 victory over Stanford. There was not a consensus on where the Bruins belonged compared to their conference foes, with some punishing them for the loss more drastically than others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Standing Pat: New England Punts on Record Day of NFL Deadline Trades

One of the highlights of New England's season: Crouching Pat. One of the lowlights: Standing pat. On a record-breaking deadline day that capped off a head-spinning week of NFL transactions, the New England Patriots ultimately decided to keep their mediocre football team as is. Amidst the flurry of trades - including 15 in the past week and a record 10 on Tuesday - the Pats punted.
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Not Expecting to Change Coaching Staff Over Bye Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have hit their bye week and with 14 days separating their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and their next action against the New Orleans Saints, the calls from fans for changes to the offensive coaching staff have been loud. But it appears that those calls...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Week 9 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins made it two in a row with their 31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field after overcoming deficits of 14-0 and 21-7, and in the process climbed higher in the national power rankings. They also continued to shrink the disparity of opinion with their range...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is now headed to the Chicago Bears. But before packing up for the Midwest, the former second-round pick sent a goodbye to the fans. “I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Stat Pack: Tricks, Treats And One Scary-Bad Power Play

Happy Halloween! Another week of the 2022-23 NHL season is now in the books, so let's dig into some numbers and see where the trends lie. In tune with Monday's festivities, here's a trick, a treat and a very scary power-play blackout. The Trick: The Competitive East. Last season, seven...
FLORIDA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Have Built-In Formula for Success with Addition Roquan Smith

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens addition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith can mask some of the issues with the offense that did not add an elite wide receiver in free agency that can take the top off opposing defenses. That confidence centers around offensive coordinator Greg Roman. "I...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Rams Trade? LA Offers Multiple Draft Picks To Panthers For DE Brian Burns

According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams have offered multiple first-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for pass rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers, who have been in firesale mode, have already traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, and are also said to be listening to offers for multiple other players on the roster, including wideout DJ Moore.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Sign 1st-Round WR Laquon Treadwell

The Seattle Seahawks are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, where he will begin on the practice squad ... and if he lives up to his pedigree, could move on up from there. Treadwell is just 27 and at 6-2 and 215 pounds has a physical frame that helped...
SEATTLE, WA

