this is on milwaukee county.. they didn't check the data base for an active warrant. this needs to be completely investigated.if milwaukee County failed to enforce the warrant they should be held liable
Wisconsin’s stance on violent crimes is so soft it’s pathetic. D. Brooks attempted to kill his girlfriend, and was allowed to walk the streets with a crazy low bail. The Waukesha residents who where injured or killed in the parade incident should sue the city for allowing him to make bail and commit more crimes. The people who make the laws should be held accountable when they purposely neglect their power and put people in danger.
Evers and Barnes were behind the corrupted DA and parole board letting violent criminals out. Democrats still don't get facts Evers could have fired all the Soros backed DAs but instead allowed them to reward criminals instead. Stop drinking the media lefty Kool Aid. Evers was in charge of protecting WI citizens but yet again turned his back on law abiding citizens.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
