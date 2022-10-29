ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfirnews.com

New mom pod at Wasena Park

Its a first on the Roanoke region’s greenway system – a dedicated, private space where new moms can nurse their babies. A local Girl Scout troop help make it happen. More from WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Henry County Seeking Residents Help in Designing Riverview Park

Henry County is giving residents a chance to help design the new Riverview Park. The county has posted a survey on their website that allows residents to choose the top elements they’s like to see included in the park. Some of the options included are zip-lining, a hiking trail,...
WSLS

New community center to be built in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new community center is coming to Northwest Roanoke in the existing Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus on Melrose Avenue. The addition of Melrose Plaza will add much-needed amenities to an underserved neighborhood. City leaders and community members came together on Tuesday for a glimpse into the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem resident celebrates turning 103 years old on Halloween

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem resident and native turned 103 Monday. Eileen Mooney was born in south Salem in 1919. At her birthday celebration at Brookdale Salem assisted living center, she told WDBJ7 her classmates thought she came in on a broom because she was born on Halloween. Mooney...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Trick-or-treaters enjoy Halloween in Roanoke despite gloomy weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween is over, and despite gloomy weather, trick-or-treaters hit the pavement to get candy. Hundreds of kids dressed up in different costumes were out with their baskets asking for candy. Little doctors, cowgirls, monsters, and the night’s favorite was one trick-or-treater dressed up as a pile...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Eden and Bostwick team for “Love Letters” at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A live production of the classic Broadway play “Love Letters” is scheduled for the Berglund Center February 2, 2023. The version coming to Roanoke stars Barbara Eden, known primarily for the ‘60s sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie,” and Barry Bostwick, among other things known as a star of the movie “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville’s Market Monster Mash continues despite the rain

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation hosted its sixth annual Market Monster Mash indoors Monday night due to inclement weather. The Halloween event took place inside the Community Market and was free for everyone. There was face-painting, trunk or treat, food trucks, bouncy houses, and other activities for...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

BJ’s Wholesale Club announces free turkey promo for members

ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s members have a shot at getting a free turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday. Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10, when BJ’s members spend $150 or more in one transaction either online or in-person, the company said. After the purchase, members will get a...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Brett Young concert rescheduled to April

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brett Young concert originally scheduled for September in Roanoke has been moved to April, according to Downtown Roanoke, Inc. The concert will be at Elmwood Park April 26, 2023. The organization says customers who want a refund will have until December 1 to request one....
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Level Up Martinsville/Henry County Summit Keynote Telly Tucker: The Danville Story

From the 2022 Martinsville-Henry County Community Summit: Level Up MHC Telly Tucker, President of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Va., talked about The Danville Story and how the River District began its revitalization. He talks about development and branding initiatives that took place there. There are similarities to what is going on in Martinsville Uptown and what took place in Danville’s “River District” downtown area. Check out his talk in this video.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck gets stuck on 5th Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An oversized load truck is stuck on 5th Street near Park Avenue. The truck got stuck while driving up the hill, according to the owner of B&R Pilot Service. Bee Line Towing is on the scene. Although drivers will need to find alternate routes, the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

RSV has hit this region hard as well

By now you’ve probably heard about the respiratory virus known in shorthand as RSV, and how it can be serious for infants and older adults. The CDC says RSV is the most common cause of pneumonia and inflammation of airways in the lungs for children younger than 1 year old. Cases of flu have also spiked early in the season. Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts on RSV today:
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Reducing Crime in Danville, VA with Chief Scott Booth and Robert David – Source – ELGL

Bigger than black and blue. Two guests joined the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL) podcast to talk about how the City of Danville, Virginia has worked to reduce violent crime. Scott Booth, Chief of Police, and Robert David, Youth and Gang Violence Coordinator, discussed the challenges Danville faced when they came to the City, engaging with the community, and the reforms and initiatives they implemented. They shared the City’s approach to community policing and Project Imagine, an intervention program for at-risk and gang affiliated youth.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning. At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury. No one has been...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy