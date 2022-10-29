Read full article on original website
South Bend Police investigating shooting on Wilber Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Officers with the South Bend Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Wilber Street. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to police, two victims, a male and female, suffered gunshot wounds. They were treated at the scene but...
WNDU
2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting
abc57.com
Michigan City man arrested for being serious violent felon in possession of firearm
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A Michigan City resident was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday for being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 1:10 a.m., officers were on patrol when they saw a Dodge Challenger commit multiple traffic...
WNDU
3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County
abc57.com
Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
3 Indiana teens found dead in car, police suspect issues with exhaust: ISP
Autopsies performed in Fort Wayne point to carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death, but toxicology results are pending.
WWMT
Police shot at during chase, suspect still at large
A search is underway for a shooter after police say he shot at a police officer in Michigan. It happened overnight when a St. Joseph Township police officer located a vehicle that was reportedly connected to an armed robbery that happened around 11:17 p.m. Friday night in Berrien Springs. A...
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Benton Harbor man sentenced to 11.5 years for repeated firearm offenses
A Benton Harbor man has been sentenced to 11.5 years behind bars for the repeated illegal possession of firearms.
WNDU
Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Sunday from the injury he suffered a crash involving three vehicles last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on State Road 120 east of County Road 131. Police say a Chevy Tahoe traveling east drifted left of center line and sideswiped a Chevy Silverado heading west, causing it to overturn and hit a mailbox. The Chevy Tahoe then collided with the front end of a Toyota Sienna that was directly behind the Chevy Silverado.
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
abc57.com
Convicted killer accused of raping downtown South Bend ambassador
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A convicted killer has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a downtown ambassador in August, according to court records. On August 21, 2022, the victim told police she arrived to the 200 block of S. Michigan Street for work as an ambassador for Downtown South Bend just before 6 a.m.
WNDU
Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders arrest
95.3 MNC
Dozens of catalytic converters stolen from Elkhart County business
Between 80 to 100 catalytic converters were stolen in Elkhart County. They were taken from a business on County Road 3. An employee who reported the theft on Thursday, Oct. 27, said the theft happened between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. that morning, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
abc57.com
Businesses calling for more transparency after violent assault on a downtown employee
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- A convicted killer, who was paroled, is now behind bars again after he was accused of raping, physically assaulting and robbing a downtown South Bend Ambassador at gunpoint. Now, some frustrated downtown businesses spoke out to ABC57 saying they weren’t informed about the incident until weeks later.
abc57.com
Driver dies several days after crash on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver involved in a crash on October 25 on SR 120 died on Sunday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on SR 120 just east of CR 131. Deputies said Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound on SR 120...
WNDU
abc57.com
Two arrested for dealing, possessing cocaine in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested in Kosciusko County on Saturday for alleged cocaine distribution and possession, according to the Warsaw Police Department. On Friday, the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team investigated reports of fentanyl pills being sold in the county. On Saturday, narcotics officers, along with law...
95.3 MNC
WNDU
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
abc57.com
Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
