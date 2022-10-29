Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo wraps up 2022 with final Halloween festivities
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo wrapped up its Halloween festivities and the 2022 season Sunday with the conclusion of Pumpkin Day. Pumpkin Day consisted of a Pumpkin Stomp & Chomp Animal Enrichment event, as well as a game were people could guess the weight of a pumpkin.
WANE-TV
Science Sunday: Slime
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the weather starts to get cooler, Science Central could be the place to go for fun and learning. Executive director Martin Fisher stopped by WANE 15 to show off an experiment you can do at home. See it in the video above.
WANE-TV
Sweets So Geek closes its doors after 10 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweets So Geek, a self-described “new-fangled confectionaries” shop, closed its doors Sunday evening after 10 years. The store officially closed at 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Sweets So Geek got its start in 2011 when the two owners started selling chocolates at local stores...
WANE-TV
Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House rebrands as Hope’s Harbor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House is no more, but only in name. The organization, which has two locations on the campuses of Lutheran and Dupont hospitals, announced Tuesday the nonprofit will be rebranded as Hope’s Harbor. Founded in 1997, the organization provides...
WANE-TV
Man of the cloth: Wallstrom departs Vera Bradley
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Almost nothing.”. That’s how outgoing CEO Rob Wallstrom, 56, described his knowledge of Vera Bradley in 2013 before he was asked to leave his corporate position with Saks Fifth Avenue, move to Fort Wayne and run the company. “I had grown up...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne leaf collection begins on Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne Street Department will begin its annual leaf collection service on Monday, Oct. 31. Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus joined First News Sunday Oct. 30 to share how the process works and what people should and shouldn’t do. The Street...
WANE-TV
West Jefferson lane restrictions extended a week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A section of West Jefferson will continue to have lane restrictions for another week. Work on the section of the road near where a new shopping center with a Peter Franklin jewelry store between Time Corners and the Apple Glen/Jefferson Pointe complex had been expected to be completed by the end of October.
WANE-TV
McKinnie Commons and Powell Park: Past and present southeast leaders push for change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday night, Fort Wayne City Council discussed allowing more funds for two projects on the city’s southeast side: McKinnie Commons and Powell Park. Powell Park’s original budget was $250,000, and it has requested to get $27,815 more, while the McKinnie Commons had...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne wins award for best-tasting water in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Alliance of Indiana Rural Water recently chose Fort Wayne as the best-tasting water in Indiana during the organization’s 2022 Fall Convention at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. Judges at the Indiana Alliance event evaluate water clarity, odor and taste to determine the...
WANE-TV
Lindenwood Cemetery honors Allen County victims of COVID-19 with monument
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lindenwood Cemetery unveiled a 5-foot black granite monument Saturday afternoon to honor COVID-19 victims in Allen County. The monument, along with the four curved black granite benches that surround it, serve as a memorial to the 1,200 victims and over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Allen County since the pandemic began.
WANE-TV
Better Business Bureau Torch Awards celebrates businesses, entrepreneurs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Northeast Indiana (BBB) held its annual Torch Awards at the Parkview Mirro Center Tuesday afternoon. The luncheon celebrated businesses, non-profits, entrepreneurs and individuals who generate trust with customers and the community. Rick Walz, president and CEO of BBB, gave...
WANE-TV
Jury deliberating in murder, dismemberment trial
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The jury in the dismemberment trial broke just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Jurors will be sequestered at a local hotel Tuesday night and resume their deliberations Wednesday, according to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. The jurors must decide if Mathew Cramer, 22, committed...
WANE-TV
Citilink to offer free fares on Election Day
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The community can access public transportation for free on Election Day, Citilink announced Tuesday. Citilink is partnering with AARP for a fare-free day on Nov. 8 so the entire community can get to and from the polls. “As a resident of Allen County, IN...
WANE-TV
Traffic on I-69 flowing again after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash that happened Tuesday morning temporarily closed the northbound lanes of I-69 in southern Allen County. It happened around 7 a.m. Dispatchers were unable to provide many details, however Google Maps showed traffic at a standstill from south of Airport Expressway until just south of the Yohne Road overpass south of the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard interchange.
WANE-TV
More Narcan kits installed around Fort Wayne to fight opioid crisis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New Narcan kits were installed Monday in Fort Wayne, in an effort to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis. The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance is helping those who overdose in the community by putting up six new opioid rescue kits, starting with Trinity United Methodist Church.
WANE-TV
Man moves to withdraw guilty plea, will face murder in homicide of woman at Fort Wayne hotel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One man charged with murder in the homicide of a Decatur woman took back a plea he made in May and will now face a murder charge once again. In May, Ajaylan M. Shabazz, 25, took a plea that reduced the murder charge to a Level 3 felony, aggravated battery. He agreed to testify against “all individuals prosecuted” under the same document number.
WANE-TV
Roof partially collapses in Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire in the Waterloo Gardens apartments on Bunt Drive. That’s off East Paulding Road. FWFD responded to the 5800 block of Bunt Drive just before 10 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they...
WANE-TV
3 Indiana teens found dead in car, police confirm issues with exhaust: ISP
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police suspect an issue with a car’s exhaust system may have contributed to the deaths of three teenagers in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive in a car just after 3 p.m. Sunday.
WANE-TV
Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
WANE-TV
Woman reported missing in Wabash County found safe
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman who was reported missing since Monday. Police had been looking for Lola R. Harmon. No details were provided, however police indicated she was safe.
