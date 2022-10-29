Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues
It's best to call it a thunder and lightning-lightning rushing attack. With David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields all carrying the ball extensively in the Bears running game put together by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it's a case of two burners and a tough, hard-nosed runner in Montgomery. The...
Wichita Eagle
Monday Night Football Betting Promos & Bonuses: $4000+ for Browns vs Bengals Tonight
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It is an AFC North showdown in the Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, as the Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. New bettors can rake in more than $4000 in Monday Night Football betting bonuses by using the generous sportsbook promo codes on offer from top online sportsbooks.
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of Browns Game
Cleveland Browns will soon have to game plan for an unexpected pass rusher. The Miami Dolphins made a big-time trade just before the NFL's 4 p.m. trade deadline for Denver Broncos’ pass rusher Bradley Chubb, first reported by ESPN. Following the week 9 bye week, the Browns will face...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Switching Channels for Game Broadcasts
View the original article to see embedded media. After 23 seasons, the Bears are parting ways with WBBM as their flagship radio station. The team on Tuesday announced games will be broadcast on ESPN AM-1000 in Chicago starting with the 2023 season. "Their plan for presenting Bears football on the...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers-Bengals Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Bengals hope a return home to “The Jungle” in Week 9 to face the Panthers can help them rebound from a 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football. Joe Burrow, playing in his first game without Ja’Marr Chase, struggled to find his rhythm. On Sunday, Burrow will face a Panthers’ defense that just surrendered three touchdown passes to Marcus Mariota.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Trade Calvin Ridley; Right Move For Atlanta?
It wasn't supposed to end this way. When receiver Calvin Ridley was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he appeared poised to become the franchise's next great wideout, following in the steps of Roddy White and Julio Jones. After earning All-Pro honors...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs make move at NFL deadline by trading CB Rashad Fenton to Falcons, source says
The Chiefs on Tuesday beat the NFL trade deadline with a move at the last minute. The Chiefs sent veteran cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick, a source familiar with the situation confirmed with The Star. The trade also gave the...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Sign 1st-Round WR Laquon Treadwell
The Seattle Seahawks are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, where he will begin on the practice squad ... and if he lives up to his pedigree, could move on up from there. Treadwell is just 27 and at 6-2 and 215 pounds has a physical frame that helped...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Rival Eagles Trade Talks on Browns RB Kareem Hunt? Live-Blog NFL Tracker
OCT 31 HUNT TO NFC EAST? The Philadelphia Eagles, according to a volume of rumors, are interested in Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt. It's being suggested that the Browns would move the former NFL rushing champ and their backup runner for maybe just a fourth-round pick, and that Hunt would serve in Philly as the backup to Miles Sanders.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Trade Deadline: Jaguars Acquire Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
The Jacksonville Jaguars used Tuesday's NFL trade deadline to make a big, big move, trading for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley is currently suspended for the 2022 season after betting on games in 2021. He can be reinstated on Feb. 15, 2023. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the...
Wichita Eagle
First-round Chiefs draft pick Trent McDuffie officially activated from injured reserve
Kansas City has help on the way at the cornerback position. The Chiefs on Tuesday activated rookie Trent McDuffie from injured reserve. One of two Chiefs first-round picks this spring, McDuffie suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and went on injured reserve Sept. 13. After spending four weeks on...
Wichita Eagle
Trade Deadline Passes Without a Whimper For Seahawks
With the NFL's trade deadline coming and going at 1 PM PT on Tuesday, bucking past trends where the organization has been active seeking upgrades, the first place Seahawks chose to sit pat and didn't swing any deals to improve their roster. In recent seasons, general manager John Schneider acquired...
Wichita Eagle
Josh Allen, Receivers and More: 3 Thoughts on the Jaguars After the NFL Trade Deadline
The Jacksonville Jaguars know how to make trades eventful. In years on the Jaguars beat, there have been countless trades that have been a jolt to the senses. The Jalen Ramsey trade was franchise-changing. The James Robinson trade was out of left field. The Calais Campbell trade was somber. But...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Week 9 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins made it two in a row with their 31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field after overcoming deficits of 14-0 and 21-7, and in the process climbed higher in the national power rankings. They also continued to shrink the disparity of opinion with their range...
Wichita Eagle
Standing Pat: New England Punts on Record Day of NFL Deadline Trades
One of the highlights of New England's season: Crouching Pat. One of the lowlights: Standing pat. On a record-breaking deadline day that capped off a head-spinning week of NFL transactions, the New England Patriots ultimately decided to keep their mediocre football team as is. Amidst the flurry of trades - including 15 in the past week and a record 10 on Tuesday - the Pats punted.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Acquire OLB Jacob Martin from Jets
Helping offset the loss of now-Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb, the Denver Broncos acquired outside linebacker Jacob Martin from the New York Jets ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos surrendered a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for Martin and a 2024 fifth-round selection....
Wichita Eagle
Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson
Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
Wichita Eagle
Should Bengals Pursue Recently Released Cornerback Sidney Jones?
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn right ACL in Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the rest of the season. It's a huge loss for Cincinnati's defense. Awuzie is their top cornerback. The Bengals are going to have to sign at least one defensive...
Wichita Eagle
Rams ‘Pleased’ With Van Jefferson Return, Despite Lack of Stats
Van Jefferson's return didn't win anyone their fantasy football matchup last week. His Los Angeles Rams are, frankly, having enough trouble winning in reality. Once Jefferson got back to the Rams' lineup on Sunday, where he made his season debut at SoFi Stadium, familiarity indeed reigned. Alas for Los Angeles, the only recognizable portion of the divisional contest was that they lingered and remained on the wrong end of yet another matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the 31-14 loss being their eighth consecutive regular-season defeat at the hands of the Bay Area.
Wichita Eagle
Bradley Chubb Traded into AFC East; Dolphins Enter Buffalo Bills ‘Arms Race’
There were two teams hot on the idea of trading for Bradley Chubb, the Denver Broncos' explosive young pass-rusher. Both are in the AFC East. And the Miami Dolphins emerge at the deadline as the winning bidder ... continuing their neck-and-neck arms race with the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins...
