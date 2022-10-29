Read full article on original website
Male in late teens killed in overnight shooting near Weld St.
During the investigation, one person was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital for a gunshot wound, but police are not sure if the two incidents are connected yet.
RPD: Investigator violated rules while detaining paramedic at Strong Hospital
According to RPD, a paramedic at the hospital allegedly bumped her door against Investigator Charles LoTiempo's patrol car, which led to the investigator detaining the paramedic while she was tending to a patient.
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting, Irondequoit censure
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Allure nightclub shut down after shooting, stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans ordered the Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue to be shut down, citing two violent incidents happening there in October. In the closure order, Evans says a large fight between two groups of women inside the club led to a stabbing on October 14. He says security guards […]
Police investigating afternoon shooting in Rochester’s 19th ward
There, police found a man in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.
Police: Drunk Clarendon woman crashes into yard
A 31-year-old Clarendon woman was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday.
New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
Rochester Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
Rochester police are investigating another city homicide. It happened around 3:45 this morning on Weld Street, near Scio. A male in his late teens was shot to death. Another male in his teens is being treated at the hospital but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested. There...
On the Lookout: Christopher Reynolds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’10”, weighs 220 pounds, and has 19 prior local arrests, police say. He has three active warrants in relation to domestic-related assaults. Those include when he hit a […]
2 arrested in Rochester after police chase
They said the driver did not comply, instead attempting to flee the situation.
Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
RPD: Man shot on Sullivan St., found near Joseph Ave.
The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Occupied house struck by gunfire overnight on Texas Street
A 54-year-old male and an 88-year-old female were inside the home. No injuries were reported in the shooting.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County
NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
Deadly Parma crash victim identified
One person is dead after a single car crash on Route 104 in Parma.
Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
Batavia man facing rape, drug possession charges
He's scheduled to return to court on November 15.
Two men arrested on weapons charges after State Police pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday, New York State Troopers in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Hollenbeck Street in the city of Rochester. The driver didn’t pull over and attempted to flee. Troopers followed the car, and saw a handgun being thrown from...
Arrest made in Ithaca murder and victim identified
The Ithaca Police Department announced that they had made an arrest in the murder of an Ithaca man from early Friday morning.
House of Mercy reopens after deadly attack in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy reopened on Tuesday after being closed for three months. That closure came after a deadly machete attack on August 7, allegedly by one of the shelter’s residents; killing a resident, and injuring another. Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking and killing Michael Nairy, 68, with a […]
