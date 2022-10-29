When it comes to the kitchen, everyone has different versions of how to properly organize a pantry. If you’re like me, there is probably no rhyme or reason to your pantry. To be honest, I started out with the best of intentions trying to get my pantry in order, but after a week or two, the system just devolved into chaos. The spices went on the same shelf as the pastas, and the rice was placed with the cans – it was all a mess.

5 DAYS AGO