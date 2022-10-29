Read full article on original website
Related
Matthew Perry had ‘emergency’ surgery days before ‘Friends’ reunion
Matthew Perry revealed he had to undergo “emergency dental surgery” days before filming the “Friends” reunion last April. “They did all sorts of things,” the actor, 53, told Diane Sawyer during a sit-down that aired Friday on ABC’s “Nightline,” adding that the procedure “made [his] mouth feel like fire.” At the time, Perry’s slurred speech and thousand-yard stare left fans worried about his well-being. “It sounded like my voice was off,” he acknowledged, but he knew he “couldn’t not show up.” “So what I chose to do was just go and do the best that I could,” he told the longtime interviewer, who noted...
Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘glitching’ eye, teasing conspiracy theorists
It’s been all eyes on Katy Perry’s eye after a viral video of her ‘glitching’ had social media in a frenzy. The video was taken mid-concert Monday, showing the singer seemingly losing control over her right eye with a twitch. It was watched millions of times on different platforms, with conspiracy theories running wild about the possibility of a clone, MK Ultra, the Covid vaccine, and more. On Thursday, Perry broke her silence on the glitch.
TMZ.com
'My Three Sons' Star Dawn Lyn in a Coma After Brain Surgery
Dawn Lyn -- a former child star on the TV show "My Three Sons" -- is fighting for her life after undergoing brain surgery and falling into a coma ... this according to her former costars. Word of Lyn's condition first cropped up on social media through posts from people...
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Reunite At Fashion Event As Fans Wonder If They’re Back Together
Back together? Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were both photographed together, attending an event in the Big Apple for the clothing brand Self-Portrait on Sunday, October 30. Bradley, 47, and Irina, 36, both smiled as they posed for a photo with two other people at the event. The shot was shared by Self-Portrait on Instagram, which you can see here. While neither actor confirmed whether or not they were back together, fans have been speculating on their relationship status since the summer.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Popculture
Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Rushed to Hospital for Surgery After Accident
Billie Ellish' brother is recovering after having surgery due to a bike accident. Fellow musician Finneas is on the mend after being injured in an electric bike accident revealed how he's doing in an Oct. 27 Instagram post, showcasing a chest X-ray of the extent of the damage. "Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow," he wrote. "The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of, and I'm feeling great!"
'My husband takes pics of us when we sleep': Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria shares snap with new baby Ilaria - as actor waits to see if he'll face charges over Rust shooting
Hilaria Baldwin shared a snap of herself co-sleeping with baby daughter Ilaria on Friday taken by husband Alec - as the actor waits to see if he will face charges in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The yoga instructor, 38, lauded her 64-year-old husband for snapping the candid...
Inside Teen Mom Chelsea Houska’s ex Adam Lind’s new life with shocking career & humble home 5 years after quitting show
TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend Adam Lind has a new life with a surprising career and humble home five years after he quit the MTV show. The U.S. Sun previously reported Adam, 31, was arrested on May 26, 2022 for a January 11, 2021 bench warrant for failing to pay child support in his case with Chelsea, 31.
TMZ.com
Diddy Almost Fights 'Power' Actor While Dressed As Joker
Diddy's ultimate transformation into Heath Ledger's Joker this Halloween was so well done, his antics almost baited an actor into fighting him on the street!!!. The Bad Boy Records mogul was making his rounds in Los Angeles over the weekend ... when he almost came to blows with actor Michael J. Ferguson, who plays "2Bit" in 50 Cent's "Power" series.
Kourtney Kardashian interrupted by son Reign, 7: ‘Come on the damn trampoline’
Kourtney Kardashian’s son 7-year-old son Reign demanded that she come play with him, interrupting her calming video of a Calabasas sunset on Monday night. “Mom, come on the damn trampoline,” the young boy urged Kardashian as she filmed the stunning sky during a family Halloween party. The demand...
Elle
Khloé Kardashian Is Bringing Back The Nineties Bombshell Updo
I have no shame in saying that Khloé Kardashian will be my forever muse – in every way possible, that is. For not only is she a boss businesswoman, but she also knows how to seriously turn a look. Of course, there have been many a fashion statement...
Neil Patrick Harris and Family Dress Up as Fast Food Icons for Halloween
Just like any other year, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and their two kids, Gideon and Harper Burtka-Harris, totally took over Halloween with their extravagant costumes. This time, they decided to embody various fast food icons, with Harris as a worn-down Ronald McDonald, Burtka as a sleepy Burger King, Gideon as a tiny Colonel Sanders, and Harper as a cheeky Wendy.
brides.com
Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Doesn’t Remember Much of Her Las Vegas Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are so in love that just one wedding wouldn't do. Neither would two celebrations, for that matter. In the end, the duo tied the knot three different times, but not all of these occasions were as memorable as others. For their first wedding celebration, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer held what they're calling a “practice ceremony” in Las Vegas at 2 a.m. after the 2022 Grammy Awards in April—and Kardashian says she can’t recall much of what happened that night.
The Casamigos Halloween Party Brought Out the Stars Including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and Paris Hilton
Celebrities brought their costume A-game for Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's annual Halloween bash, the Casamigos Halloween Party, held on Oct. 28 for some of Hollywood's brightest stars. This year's guest list included Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Tyga, Paris Hilton, and Rebel Wilson — all of whom appeared to put some serious thought into their costumes. Along with George Clooney and Mike Meldman, Gerber is the co-founder of Casamigos tequila, which is always flowing freely at the event, as reported by Forbes.
12tomatoes.com
Kim Kardashian Shares A Peek Inside Her Perfectly Organized Pantry
When it comes to the kitchen, everyone has different versions of how to properly organize a pantry. If you’re like me, there is probably no rhyme or reason to your pantry. To be honest, I started out with the best of intentions trying to get my pantry in order, but after a week or two, the system just devolved into chaos. The spices went on the same shelf as the pastas, and the rice was placed with the cans – it was all a mess.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Debut 1st 2022 Halloween Costumes
No celebrity couple loves Halloween more than Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker. The two adore the spooky holiday and for 2022 the pair dressed as Chucky and Bride of Chucky, showing off their love of matching costumes and themes. The couple was newly engaged when they celebrated their first...
Teddi Mellencamp Gives Update on Melanoma Battle (Exclusive)
Teddi Mellencamp is staying positive while she battles skin cancer. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Teddi about her melanoma diagnosis and how she hopes her story will help others. Teddi said she’s “doing okay,” admitting, “I might get a little bit emotional just having this conversation right now.”...
Jennifer Garner calls out Britney Spears in new Halloween TikTok
Jennifer Garner is feeling the spooky Halloween mood. The actress has shared several Halloween-themed TikToks, most of them showing her multiple ghost costumes and the excellent acting work of her dog. Her latest video had some help from Britney Spears. @jennifergarner. Boo. 👻 (inspo @Robert and May & @Britney Spears)...
Comments / 1