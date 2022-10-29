ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues

It's best to call it a thunder and lightning-lightning rushing attack. With David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields all carrying the ball extensively in the Bears running game put together by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it's a case of two burners and a tough, hard-nosed runner in Montgomery. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Have Built-In Formula for Success with Addition Roquan Smith

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens addition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith can mask some of the issues with the offense that did not add an elite wide receiver in free agency that can take the top off opposing defenses. That confidence centers around offensive coordinator Greg Roman. "I...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson

Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Rival Eagles Trade Talks on Browns RB Kareem Hunt? Live-Blog NFL Tracker

OCT 31 HUNT TO NFC EAST? The Philadelphia Eagles, according to a volume of rumors, are interested in Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt. It's being suggested that the Browns would move the former NFL rushing champ and their backup runner for maybe just a fourth-round pick, and that Hunt would serve in Philly as the backup to Miles Sanders.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss

HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

In Good Sign for Hill, Packers Release Taylor

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released running back Patrick Taylor on Tuesday, a sign they’ll add Kylin Hill to the 53-man roster from injured reserve on Wednesday. Hill suffered a torn ACL while returning a kickoff at the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28, 2021. He’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Monday Night Football Betting Promos & Bonuses: $4000+ for Browns vs Bengals Tonight

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It is an AFC North showdown in the Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, as the Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. New bettors can rake in more than $4000 in Monday Night Football betting bonuses by using the generous sportsbook promo codes on offer from top online sportsbooks.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Rams ‘Pleased’ With Van Jefferson Return, Despite Lack of Stats

Van Jefferson's return didn't win anyone their fantasy football matchup last week. His Los Angeles Rams are, frankly, having enough trouble winning in reality. Once Jefferson got back to the Rams' lineup on Sunday, where he made his season debut at SoFi Stadium, familiarity indeed reigned. Alas for Los Angeles, the only recognizable portion of the divisional contest was that they lingered and remained on the wrong end of yet another matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the 31-14 loss being their eighth consecutive regular-season defeat at the hands of the Bay Area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Miami Dolphins Acquire Jeff Wilson Jr. to Complete RB Swap

After giving up Chase Edmonds in the blockbuster deal to land pass rusher Bradley Chubb, it figured the Miami Dolphins needed some reinforcement at running back, and they got it in another trade, this time for Jeff Wilson Jr. To acquire Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers, the Dolphins gave...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Standing Pat: New England Punts on Record Day of NFL Deadline Trades

One of the highlights of New England's season: Crouching Pat. One of the lowlights: Standing pat. On a record-breaking deadline day that capped off a head-spinning week of NFL transactions, the New England Patriots ultimately decided to keep their mediocre football team as is. Amidst the flurry of trades - including 15 in the past week and a record 10 on Tuesday - the Pats punted.
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Sign 1st-Round WR Laquon Treadwell

The Seattle Seahawks are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, where he will begin on the practice squad ... and if he lives up to his pedigree, could move on up from there. Treadwell is just 27 and at 6-2 and 215 pounds has a physical frame that helped...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses new WR Kadarius Toney’s role in Kansas City’s offense

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach bolstered the team’s roster by sending a pair of draft picks to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. There were questions about Toney’s health, because he hasn’t played since Week 2 while nursing a hamstring injury, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Monday offered good news on the team’s newest acquisition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Should Bengals Pursue Recently Released Cornerback Sidney Jones?

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn right ACL in Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the rest of the season. It's a huge loss for Cincinnati's defense. Awuzie is their top cornerback. The Bengals are going to have to sign at least one defensive...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Trade Calvin Ridley; Right Move For Atlanta?

It wasn't supposed to end this way. When receiver Calvin Ridley was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he appeared poised to become the franchise's next great wideout, following in the steps of Roddy White and Julio Jones. After earning All-Pro honors...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Dallas Cowboys Fail to Trade Trysten Hill, Cut D-Lineman

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys were not buyers. They were not sellers. As the Tuesday NFL trade deadline has come and gone, the Cowboys were only ... cutters. Trysten Hill is the odd-man out, released on Tuesday following attempts to trade him. No deals were forged in any other direction ... so that move is the move.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Rams Biggest Losers? CBS Sports Trade Deadline Reactions

With the dust settled on the 2022 NFL trade deadline, it was arguably the most exciting trade deadlines in recent memory. Several teams pushed their chips to the middle of the table for win-now moves, signaling that they were ready to go. The Los Angeles Rams, though, were not one...
Wichita Eagle

NFL Rookie Storylines: Mid-season Quarterback Evaluations

Following the debut of Malik Willis Sunday, four rookie signal callers have garnered starts halfway through the season. While much is to be discerned regarding the future of their careers, it feels at least appropriate to review what we've seen so far and foreshadow the potential of the class. Let's look at what the first-year signal callers have shown us thus far.
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Week 9 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins made it two in a row with their 31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field after overcoming deficits of 14-0 and 21-7, and in the process climbed higher in the national power rankings. They also continued to shrink the disparity of opinion with their range...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

NFL Trade Deadline: Jaguars Acquire Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

The Jacksonville Jaguars used Tuesday's NFL trade deadline to make a big, big move, trading for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley is currently suspended for the 2022 season after betting on games in 2021. He can be reinstated on Feb. 15, 2023. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy