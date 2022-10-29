Van Jefferson's return didn't win anyone their fantasy football matchup last week. His Los Angeles Rams are, frankly, having enough trouble winning in reality. Once Jefferson got back to the Rams' lineup on Sunday, where he made his season debut at SoFi Stadium, familiarity indeed reigned. Alas for Los Angeles, the only recognizable portion of the divisional contest was that they lingered and remained on the wrong end of yet another matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the 31-14 loss being their eighth consecutive regular-season defeat at the hands of the Bay Area.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO