kiow.com
Farmers Purchasing and Applying Applicators Now
The soybean harvest is virtually complete, and the corn is nearly 70% done in the area. The focus now is to disc the remnants into the ground and look to apply fertilizers and applicators into the ground. According to Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder, area farmers are taking advantage of applicator prices now.
kiow.com
“Guys and Dolls” White Talks About His Role
The Forest City Community Schools Theater Department is presenting Guys and Dolls at the Boman Fine Arts Theater November 5th and 6th. The production features Jacob White. White admits that the role has its complexities which he has to master to really pull it off. At first glance, one might...
KCCI.com
Ames Animal Shelter takes in dozens of cats that were found in vehicle
AMES, Iowa — The Ames Animal Shelter is overcrowded because of a cat hoarding case. The shelter says 29 cats were found in a car. They all had fleas, ear mites, and were severely malnourished. The shelter says it was already near capacity. To help cover the costs, you...
KCCI.com
1.1 million birds in Iowa to be destroyed
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports that 1.1 million egg-laying chickens will be destroyed in Wright County due to the discovery of avian influenza. The ag department said this is the first known case of bird flu this year in Wright County, which produces the...
kiow.com
Area Propane Prices Remain Steady
Concerns about drying wetter than normal crops and heating homes may be a little lower, but not by much as area residents and farmers brace for winter in northern Iowa. While prices are high compared to a couple years ago, they appear to leveling for the moment according to Forest City Farmer’s Coop Director Randy Broesder.
Iowa egg farm infected with bird flu
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April, when a turkey farm was infected. The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north […]
greenecountynewsonline.com
Sheriff’s report – October 2022
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Monday, Oct. 31: At 7:39 am a deputy removed a deer from the roadway on 237th St and Jordan Ave in Jackson Township. At 9:08 am a deputy assisted with a cow out in the 500 block of D Ave in Cedar Township. At 7:22 pm a deputy removed a deer from the roadway on Highway 144 near 185th St south of Dana.
kiow.com
Hancock County Board to Review Flood Ordinance
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am to hold a second reading of the amendment to Hancock County Ordinance no. 11 which is an Ordinance Regarding Flood Plain Management. Supervisor Jerry Tlach explained that the measure is necessary. The board will consider setting a date...
KCRG.com
Iowa realtor urges caution for potential tenants after experience with rental scam
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - A realtor in Ames is sending a warning to potential tenants to be on the look out for scams. Misty Metschke, a realtor with Hunziker and Associates, said she was shocked when she received calls and messages about a home her client had listed for sale being falsely advertised for rent.
kiow.com
KIOW Weekend Church Announcements
The following are the church services in Forest City and surrounding locations listed in alphabetical order. This is our weekly feature at this time every Sunday. Please check with your church to see if there are online services which you can view. Forest City:. Calvary Baptist Church at 636 N....
kiow.com
Wright County Board to Discuss Operation Green Light
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am to to discuss a 28E Sharing Agreement with the Department of Transportation (DOT) for the Driver License Station at the courthouse. As Veterans Day approaches, there is a movement among area Veterans Affairs Offices to hold a...
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for burglarizing convenience store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has been sentenced for robbing a Mason City convenience store. Bradley Eugene Ray Stansbury, 20 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay a civil penalty of $1,875. Stansbury pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and possession...
kchanews.com
Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa
Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
Pharmacies sanctioned for public-health risks, operating without a license
A Fort Dodge pharmacy that was alleged to pose an “immediate danger” to the public is now restricted from concocting medications onsite using hazardous drugs. The Iowa Board of Pharmacy issued an emergency order earlier this year restricting the ability of Daniel Pharmacy, 1114 Central Ave., Fort Dodge, to concoct certain medications for customers. According […] The post Pharmacies sanctioned for public-health risks, operating without a license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kchanews.com
Mitchell County Woman Accused of Embezzling from Charles City Law Firm
A Mitchell County woman has been accused of embezzling from her Charles City employer for the past decade. An investigation by the Charles City Police Department led to the arrest of 59-year-old Theresa Farmer of Orchard. She has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; first-degree theft, a Class C felony; and unauthorized use of credit cards, a Class D felony.
KIMT
Mason City woman changes plea on dealing meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman accused of dealing meth is taking a plea deal. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. She was arrested July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Court documents state Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
Two people found dead in Iowa home, police investigating
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a home Saturday morning. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a home around 8:59 a.m. in […]
KIMT
Woman sentenced for Charles City robbery after man goes free
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman who pleaded guilty to a violent robbery is going to prison while the man arrested with her has gone free. Kathyleen Mason, 39 of Charles City, has been sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. She pleaded guilty to one count of willful injury for an incident on July 10.
