ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

This Mama Dog Just Wanted Her Freezing Pups To Be Warm | The Dodo

Watch Stray Rescue St. Louis save this mama and her four freezing puppies from an abandoned house!. To help save more dogs, you can support Stray Rescue of St. Louis: thedo.do/stlouis. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Clayton News Daily

Musk says Twitter will charge $8 a month for account verification after criticism for $19.99 plan

After facing criticism for his plan to charge Twitter users $19.99 a month to get or keep a verified account, Elon Musk has a counteroffer. Musk on Tuesday said he planned to charge $8 a month for Twitter's subscription service, called "Twitter Blue," with the promise to let anyone pay to receive a coveted blue check mark to verify their account.

Comments / 0

Community Policy