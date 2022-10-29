He never should have gone this far!! He is absolutely innocent and his life seems to already have been derailed for doing what he was trained to do and what was necessary!!
it's so sad when a cop with a great record plus good morals ends up the sacrificial lamb so the mob will not riot. And to add insult to injury gets FIRED. Abandoned by his fellow police!! Apparently the defunded police are being ruled by the rioters. It seems like every arrest has a long line of people who want to profit from a huge lawsuit. If he is convicted I will contribute to any type of go fund me account ,even though that will not be an easy thing to set up because many of the mob is threatening any site willing to set it up.
2 ways to look at this. he did what he had to do or he could have just let him flee and they would have found him anyway. this is a no win situation and the defendant was way over blood alcohol limit. he got the cops taser and I probably would have done the same thing.
