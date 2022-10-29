ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Wake Forest | Game 8

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TK4rP_0irHGL6a00

The Cardinals hope to extend their win streak when they host the reigning Atlantic Division champions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With momentum finally on their side and a win streak on the line, the Louisville football program continues their three-game home stand this weekend with No. 10 Wake Forest coming to town.

Louisville didn't have the greatest night offensively against Pitt, but made up for it with a fantastic defensive performance. They held the Panthers to a season-low 326 yards, forcing four turnovers in the process to come out on top with a 24-10 victory on homecoming week.

As for Wake Forest, they haven't skipped a beat after making it the the ACC Championship game last year. While an overtime loss to Clemson puts a damper on their chances to repeat as Atlantic Division champs, their offense continues to put up numbers courtesy of quarterback Sam Hartman, and the defense is trending in right direction.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-3 ACC) Game Day Feed:

View the original article to see embedded media.

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Coach Payne Asks For Patience

Louisville fans flew high Saturday evening due to the football team’s performance, but came crashing down after a loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in basketball Sunday afternoon. Optics of this are not great and the loss caught national attention. The disappointment hit the fan base hard on what should have been a Monday filled with optimism. Kenny Payne asked for patience after the game and here are a few ways we can find our patience. But first let’s discuss a few takeaways from the game:
LOUISVILLE, KY
Yardbarker

Watch: Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Highlights vs. Wake Forest

Thanks to the Louisville defense forcing eight turnovers, Malik Cunningham only needed to be efficient while running the Cardinals' offense. Cunningham was 15-23 for 164 yards, and he ran the ball nine times for 28 yards and two touchdowns. He is now just one rushing touchdown behind Lamar Jackson for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in ACC history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Sunday's Big Upset

The 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is set to tip off next month. However, exhibition games have been taking place across the country and we had a notable upset on Sunday. Louisville lost its exhibition game to Lenoir-Rhyne. Yikes. That's not good... "Absolutely bonkers," one fan tweeted. "Yo what,"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Humana's full statement in response to WDRB

In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy