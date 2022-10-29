ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Historic Blues Alley Jazz Club to reopen Tuesday one week after fire

WASHINGTON (7News) — A historic Georgetown jazz club damaged by a fire last week is set to reopen on Tuesday, just one week after a fire ripped through the club. The manager of Blues Alley Jazz Club told 7News there are two shows scheduled for Tuesday night. The first show is at 7 p.m. and the second is at 9 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

PHOTOS: NICU babies at DC hospital go 'under the sea' for Halloween

WASHINGTON (7News) — The tiniest of humans at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital are getting into the Halloween spirit by dressing up in cute costumes on Monday. The D.C. hospital shared photos of babies from their Level 4 NICU wearing adorable under-the-sea-themed costumes. The hospital staff said the costumes were "made with love by their Magnet nurses."
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Metro police to begin issuing fare evasion citations, fines starting Tuesday

WASHINGTON (7News) — Riding the Metro without paying? As of Tuesday, the Metro Transit Police Department will start enforcing the rules. Fare evasion has been a growing problem in the DMV. Starting Nov. 1, commuters who jump fare gates, improperly use emergency gates, or do not tap fare boxes on Metrobuses will be subject to a fine or citation.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Montgomery County police to host traffic stop practice session Tuesday

WASHINGTON (7News) — Getting pulled over can be a nerve-wracking experience for anyone, including people living with intellectual developmental disabilities. The Montgomery County Police Department is hosting a traffic stop practice session Tuesday for drivers and passengers with developmental disabilities who might be anxious about traffic stops. The event...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Washington DC's Kiki Rice becomes Jordan Brand's first NIL athlete

WASHINGTON (7News) — Former Sidwell Friends star Kiki Rice has landed a first-of-its-kind shoe deal, making history as the first NIL athlete to sign with Jordan Brand. Rice, from Washington, D.C., will be the first name, image and likeness athlete to sign with Jordan -- That means she can now make money while playing in college, according to the company.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC leaders cut ribbon for new playground at Oyster-Adams Bilingual School

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Oyster-Adams Bilingual School officials gathered Monday morning to cut the ribbon on the school’s new playground. A $1.5 million project replaced two playgrounds and renovated the school’s turf field, according to Bowser's office. Students and families also hosted a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man found dead following reports of gunshots in southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday on 9th St. southeast D.C. Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical examiner where he was later identified as 56-year-old Andre Evans of Oxon Hill, Md, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
FAIRFAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy