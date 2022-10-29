Read full article on original website
Historic Blues Alley Jazz Club to reopen Tuesday one week after fire
WASHINGTON (7News) — A historic Georgetown jazz club damaged by a fire last week is set to reopen on Tuesday, just one week after a fire ripped through the club. The manager of Blues Alley Jazz Club told 7News there are two shows scheduled for Tuesday night. The first show is at 7 p.m. and the second is at 9 p.m.
PHOTOS: NICU babies at DC hospital go 'under the sea' for Halloween
WASHINGTON (7News) — The tiniest of humans at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital are getting into the Halloween spirit by dressing up in cute costumes on Monday. The D.C. hospital shared photos of babies from their Level 4 NICU wearing adorable under-the-sea-themed costumes. The hospital staff said the costumes were "made with love by their Magnet nurses."
Metro police to begin issuing fare evasion citations, fines starting Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Riding the Metro without paying? As of Tuesday, the Metro Transit Police Department will start enforcing the rules. Fare evasion has been a growing problem in the DMV. Starting Nov. 1, commuters who jump fare gates, improperly use emergency gates, or do not tap fare boxes on Metrobuses will be subject to a fine or citation.
Greater DC Diaper Bank launches fall baby food drive. Here's how you can donate
WASHINGTON (7News) — Greater D.C. Diaper Bank (GDCDB), a Maryland-based nonprofit founded in 2010, has launched an inaugural food drive called “Fall Fuel-Up for Baby Bellies.”. GDCDB distributes diapers, formula, baby food, period products and other hygiene essentials to more than 75 organizations throughout the DMV. And here's...
'Trick or Trash' | This company recycles old candy wrappers, turns them into plastic bags
WASHINGTON (7News) — There is now a way to recycle the small plastic wrappers with candy that are given to trick-or-treaters each year. It’s called “Trick or Trash,” and there are boxes at schools and businesses throughout the D.C. area where the small wrappers can be turned in.
'Biggest accomplishment yet:' | Maryland teen golfer to compete in national championship
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County teenage golfer, Abigail Avallone, is heading out to compete on a national stage at the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship in Louisiana. Rain or shine, you can usually find Abigail Avallone practicing her skills on a golf course. “I really...
Nation's 'largest electric bus charging depot' unveiled in Silver Spring: Officials
SILVER SPRING, M.d. (7News) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich unveiled the nation's largest electric bus charging depot on Monday in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County officials. The effort was part of a goal to eliminate GHG emissions by 2035. Elrich was joined by Senator Chris Van Hollen,...
At the 47th Marine Corps Marathon, all are winners. Here are the top finishers and times.
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The post-pandemic Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) returned to the D.C. area Sunday for the first time since 2019. Frank Shorter, 1972 Olympic Marathon Gold Medalist was the MCM ceremonial starter in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of his big win in Munich. More than 16,700...
'Cut Highway Speeding & Noise': Montgomery Co neighbors along ICC demand action from Hogan
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — As the roar of speeding motorcycles and cars pierces their eardrums on a daily basis, neighbors who live along MD-200 ICC in Montgomery County are hoping their sign along the busy and dangerous highway demanding action catches Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's eye. The massive 20-by-15-foot...
Montgomery County police to host traffic stop practice session Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Getting pulled over can be a nerve-wracking experience for anyone, including people living with intellectual developmental disabilities. The Montgomery County Police Department is hosting a traffic stop practice session Tuesday for drivers and passengers with developmental disabilities who might be anxious about traffic stops. The event...
Police: Woman accused of screaming obscenities, flashing trick-or-treaters
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman in Maryland was arrested Monday after police said she screamed obscenities and exposed herself to children trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Police said officers in Anne Arundel County were called to the 3600 block of Second Avenue in Edgewater around 7:30 p.m. EDT. When they...
Washington DC's Kiki Rice becomes Jordan Brand's first NIL athlete
WASHINGTON (7News) — Former Sidwell Friends star Kiki Rice has landed a first-of-its-kind shoe deal, making history as the first NIL athlete to sign with Jordan Brand. Rice, from Washington, D.C., will be the first name, image and likeness athlete to sign with Jordan -- That means she can now make money while playing in college, according to the company.
DC leaders cut ribbon for new playground at Oyster-Adams Bilingual School
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Oyster-Adams Bilingual School officials gathered Monday morning to cut the ribbon on the school’s new playground. A $1.5 million project replaced two playgrounds and renovated the school’s turf field, according to Bowser's office. Students and families also hosted a...
Car stolen with 5-year-old child inside in Adams Morgan; child was found, is safe: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A car was stolen with a 5-year-old child inside in the Adams Morgan neighborhood Monday night. Shortly after DC Police tweeted about the theft and kidnapping, the child was found and is safe, police said. A 2014 Green Kia Soul with a Virginia license plate of...
Silver Spring pursuit ends with armed robbery suspects in custody, chain-reaction crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Armed robbery suspects were taken into custody after a police pursuit ended with a chain-reaction crash of the suspect van, a Metrobus and a Montgomery County Police Department cruiser, authorities said. Montgomery County police and EMS crews were at the scene of the crash...
3-alarm fire at Rockville apartment complex caused by malfunctioning HVAC, displacing 120
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — At least two people were injured and a total of 120 people were displaced after an accidental fire started in an HVAC unit Monday morning at a three-story garden-style apartment building in Rockville. Fire officials told 7News that flooring burned through under an HVAC...
Man found dead following reports of gunshots in southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday on 9th St. southeast D.C. Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical examiner where he was later identified as 56-year-old Andre Evans of Oxon Hill, Md, police said.
Hogan allocates $25 million to address surge in RSV hospitalizations among Md. children
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospitalizations has become concerning locally and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is directing state hospitals to increase pediatric staffing. The emergency order by Hogan directs hospitals to use $25 million in new funding to prioritize pediatric ICU staffing...
Man shot, killed in Alexandria apartment; 3 men caught on camera running away
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police found a man shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Fairfax County Police released photos of three men seen running from the scene. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment building in the 5500 block of Seminary Rd. Responding to a...
Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
