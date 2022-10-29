ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

Williamsburg County School District installing weapons detection devices

By Chase Laudenslager
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District (WCSD) on Friday announced that it has begun installing “highly sophisticated weapons detection devices” in middle and high schools throughout the district.

The EVOLV system “uses superior technology and is more current compared to traditional metal detectors.” It uses algorithms and cameras to detect shapes, density, and specific locations of concealed weapons, allowing multiple students to simultaneously pass through “at a normal pace.”

It is also portable and weather resistant, meaning it can be used outdoors, such as at sporting and other events if necessary.

WCSD will implement the system at middle and high schools and evaluate its effectiveness to see if more should be purchased moving forward.

WJBF

WJBF

