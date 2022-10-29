ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans Dameon Pierce Has Attention of Titans Coaches and Players

By David Harrison
He may be young, but the Houston Texans have a rookie running back getting a lot of attention midway through his first season.

In an AFC South Division matchup this weekend the Houston Texans (1-5-1) face the Tennessee Titans (4-2) who currently lead the group.

And while many may not give the Texans much of a shot at beating the Titans, they do have reason to be confident. Starting with rookie running back, Dameon Pierce.

"Strong runner. Explosive cutter. Puts his foot in the ground. He's got great vision," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of the young back. "Whether it's the zone scheme and he stretches and cuts. He sets his blocks up extremely well...Great challenge...He's playing well."

But it wasn't just Vrabel talking about Pierce this week.

Star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons commented on how hard Pierce is running.

Linebacker David Long Jr. made it clear the team is not only aware of him, but actively preparing to try and stop him.

And linebacker Bud Dupree called Pierce an emerging back while saying he expects the Texans offense to, "come out swinging hard at us."

Tennessee's defensive coordinator, Shane Bowen, specifically talked about the traits Pierce possesses.

"I think he is tough," Bowen said. "He runs hard...he stretches and cuts, and he tries to finish runs. He is a physical, physical runner."

Those traits made Pierce a popular name during the NFL Draft build-up this past Spring.

And they gave Houston confidence in making him one of their draft picks as well.

But it's not the traits alone, and currently, Pierce has averaged at least 3.8 yards per carry in every game he's played but one.

That consistency has led to higher usage. And as one of just eight NFL backs this season to have 106 or more carries through seven weeks, Pierce ranks fourth with 4.8 yards per.

And that production, more than anything, has grabbed the Titans' attention.

