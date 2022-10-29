Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
thedp.com
Grittiness, community define Philadelphia's Rocky 50k
Philadelphia’s Rocky 50k is nothing short of immense. The run, which will take place on December 3rd, covers 31 excruciating miles. It spans nearly every major area of one of the largest cities in America, ending at the towering Rocky steps, with the herculean heroics of Rocky Balboa, an iconic movie protagonist, brought to life by the people of his native Philadelphia.
thedp.com
Sose Hovannisian | Penn students can, and should, swing the state
Every vote counts. This is a phrase you see everywhere during election season in America. In this participatory democracy, the phrase proves to be true. Every vote really does count. However, not every vote counts the same. The location in which your vote is cast determines the weight of that...
thedp.com
The legacies of leadership and unspoken synergies of Penn football linebackers
For Penn's linebackers, strong bonds and family are the name of the game. This season, the Quakers’ defensive front has been particularly strong, holding opponents to an average of 17.14 points per game en route to a 6-1 record. Behind this impressive performance is a one-of-a-kind brotherhood of 15 linebackers.
thedp.com
Emails, tryouts, and time management: Walking on to a Penn sports team
As a Division I institution, Penn prides itself on being competitive in many sports. The recruitment behind building these strong teams is a nuanced process on its own, from reaching out early to potential prospects and maintaining relationships with strong high school athletic programs. Yet many of Penn’s most successful sports teams also feature several walk-on athletes on their rosters; those who were not committed to or recruited prior to coming to Penn.
thedp.com
Boardroom diversity report shows only one female CEO on Philadelphia’s 100 top public companies
While more women have taken on board seats in the top 100 Philadelphia-based public companies, the pace is lower than expected, according to this year's Women in Leadership 2022 report. For the first time in seven years, the report — released by The Forum of Executive Women last Wednesday —...
thedp.com
Pride | Don't give up on Penn football after close loss at Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Leaving for Rhode Island on Friday, Penn football missed most of the "Halloweekend" festivities this year, but it still got a chance to show off its costumes against Brown in the first half of Saturday’s game — Penn apparently dressed as a high school football team.
thedp.com
Football freshmen are finding their footing amid team's success
While most Penn football freshmen don't play on game days, they are key to the to future success of the program, and undergo a rigorous recruiting process during high school. For some freshmen, the dedication, high standards, and intensity driving the Quakers' success is familiar territory. Freshman offensive lineman Jake Bingham came to Penn fresh off a Mid-Atlantic Prep League title at The Hun School.
thedp.com
Unbeaten Ivy streak for men's soccer broken in 3-2 defeat at Harvard
Penn men’s soccer (10-2-2, 4-1 Ivy) lost its 10-game unbeaten streak after an aggressive second half against the Harvard Crimson (8-4-3, 2-1-2), but the Quakers still held onto their No. 1 ranking in the Ivy League. Until the 72nd minute, Penn held onto a one-goal lead, but thanks to...
thedp.com
Jonathan Mulatu shines in step-up to Penn football starting running back role
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Not enough went right for Penn football in its first loss of the season on Saturday at Brown, but one aspect that flourished was the run game, led by senior running back Jonathan Mulatu. In the past three weeks, Mulatu has had to step up as...
thedp.com
For family and lifelong friendships: Women's soccer celebrates Senior Day sendoffs
The immense team spirit of Penn women's soccer was apparent to all fans in attendance on its Senior Day, as the Quakers (3-5-7, 0-4-2 Ivy) faced the Brown Bears (11-2-2, 5-0-1 Ivy) to a 1-0 defeat. With a packed cheering section populated by family and friends from all over the...
thedp.com
Penn Vet launches new center to support research into food insecurity and agriculture
The School of Veterinary Medicine has launched the Center for Stewardship Agriculture and Food Security to support researchers in animal agriculture by connecting them with other Penn centers. Located at the New Bolton Center, a Penn Vet hospital located in Chester County, CSAFS aims to “drive sustainable agricultural and veterinary...
thedp.com
Eyes on March: Coach Mike McLaughlin ‘excited to see the team succeed’
Next Sunday, Nov. 13, Penn women’s basketball tips off for its first non-exhibition game this season. The promising roster, headed by coach Mike McLaughlin, is hoping to return to a winning conference record after finishing 7-7 against the Ancient Eight last year. The Daily Pennsylvanian spoke with McLaughlin for...
thedp.com
'We want to get back to the NCAA Tournament': Coach Steve Donahue talks upcoming season
The beginning of the Penn men’s basketball season is almost underway, and hopes are high for the Quaker team, ranked first in the Ivy League preseason media poll. Last season, Penn rattled off a 9-5 conference record en route to the Ivy Tournament, and Penn returns all but one key contributor from that roster.
thedp.com
The smallest freshman class in the Ivy League: Cam Thrower and Chris Ubochi of men's basketball
Nothing can fully prepare a basketball player for the transition to the college game; the complexity, the cuts, the speed. And while many freshmen classes use this upheaval to band together, Cam Thrower and Chris Ubochi have only each other to rely on. The pair make up the smallest freshman...
Comments / 0