Philadelphia, PA

thedp.com

Grittiness, community define Philadelphia's Rocky 50k

Philadelphia’s Rocky 50k is nothing short of immense. The run, which will take place on December 3rd, covers 31 excruciating miles. It spans nearly every major area of one of the largest cities in America, ending at the towering Rocky steps, with the herculean heroics of Rocky Balboa, an iconic movie protagonist, brought to life by the people of his native Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

The legacies of leadership and unspoken synergies of Penn football linebackers

For Penn's linebackers, strong bonds and family are the name of the game. This season, the Quakers’ defensive front has been particularly strong, holding opponents to an average of 17.14 points per game en route to a 6-1 record. Behind this impressive performance is a one-of-a-kind brotherhood of 15 linebackers.
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Emails, tryouts, and time management: Walking on to a Penn sports team

As a Division I institution, Penn prides itself on being competitive in many sports. The recruitment behind building these strong teams is a nuanced process on its own, from reaching out early to potential prospects and maintaining relationships with strong high school athletic programs. Yet many of Penn’s most successful sports teams also feature several walk-on athletes on their rosters; those who were not committed to or recruited prior to coming to Penn.
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Pride | Don't give up on Penn football after close loss at Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Leaving for Rhode Island on Friday, Penn football missed most of the "Halloweekend" festivities this year, but it still got a chance to show off its costumes against Brown in the first half of Saturday’s game — Penn apparently dressed as a high school football team.
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Football freshmen are finding their footing amid team's success

While most Penn football freshmen don't play on game days, they are key to the to future success of the program, and undergo a rigorous recruiting process during high school. For some freshmen, the dedication, high standards, and intensity driving the Quakers' success is familiar territory. Freshman offensive lineman Jake Bingham came to Penn fresh off a Mid-Atlantic Prep League title at The Hun School.
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Unbeaten Ivy streak for men's soccer broken in 3-2 defeat at Harvard

Penn men’s soccer (10-2-2, 4-1 Ivy) lost its 10-game unbeaten streak after an aggressive second half against the Harvard Crimson (8-4-3, 2-1-2), but the Quakers still held onto their No. 1 ranking in the Ivy League. Until the 72nd minute, Penn held onto a one-goal lead, but thanks to...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
thedp.com

Eyes on March: Coach Mike McLaughlin ‘excited to see the team succeed’

Next Sunday, Nov. 13, Penn women’s basketball tips off for its first non-exhibition game this season. The promising roster, headed by coach Mike McLaughlin, is hoping to return to a winning conference record after finishing 7-7 against the Ancient Eight last year. The Daily Pennsylvanian spoke with McLaughlin for...

