As a Division I institution, Penn prides itself on being competitive in many sports. The recruitment behind building these strong teams is a nuanced process on its own, from reaching out early to potential prospects and maintaining relationships with strong high school athletic programs. Yet many of Penn’s most successful sports teams also feature several walk-on athletes on their rosters; those who were not committed to or recruited prior to coming to Penn.

PENN, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO