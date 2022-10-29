ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Russell Wilson News

Things have not been going well for Mr. Unlimited this year. Russell Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver in the biggest blockbuster move of the offseason. The Broncos were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender with Wilson at quarterback. However, they look more like a team that should be picking at the top of the NFL Draft.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Are the Atlanta Falcons preparing to sign MVP QB Lamar Jackson?

Terry Fontenot has made it his mission to clear the books for the Atlanta Falcons ever since he was hired to be the general manager at the beginning of 2021. It really all started when he traded all-time great Julio Jones in 2021 then he made numerous other moves before he shipped Matt Ryan off to Indianapolis and more recently Deion Jones to Cleveland. They may not have got too much in return, but they cleared up a ton of money.
ATLANTA, GA
MLive.com

Why Lions’ Dan Campbell decided to fire Aubrey Pleasant right now

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell has been frustrated by the blown assignments and miscommunications in the Detroit Lions’ secondary all season. After their league-worst pass defense was fileted again on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, he knew an immediate change might be required. After trying to sleep on it...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Matt LaFleur Decision News

The Green Bay Packers have struggled defensively through eight weeks, but Matt LaFleur isn't ready to make any rash decisions when it comes to his staff on that side of the ball. When asked by The Athletic's Matt Schneidman if he's had any thought about making a change at defensive...
GREEN BAY, WI
Cleveland.com

Donovan Mitchell isn’t the player Cleveland Cavaliers traded for this summer. He’s better.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A crushing loss on April 28 jumpstarted the longest offseason of Donovan Mitchell’s career. He angrily stewed on that first-round playoff exit and reflected on what he could’ve done differently. Mitchell didn’t know where he would be playing. He didn’t know who his teammates would be. But he made a promise: block out the noise and focus on himself.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy