Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
KCBD
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
KCBD
Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road. LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.
Suspect arrested after Lubbock man shot in head, killed in October
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Tuesday that Alvin Flores, 42, was arrested and charged with the murder of Severo Losoya, 55, who was shot in the head on October 21. LPD was called to the 200 block of North Avenue R at 11:01 p.m. for a shots-fired call. According to LPD, […]
KCBD
1 seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn that left one person seriously injured. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. The gunshot victim was transported to UMC.
Body of 70-year-old found in Lubbock now identified
LUBBOCK, Texas — Human remains found in Lubbock County on October 14 were identified as 70-year-old Daniel Jimenez Lopez on Tuesday, according to a release by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit identified Lopez, who was found in the 11300 block of East County Road 7300. His cause of death was […]
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning. Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash. The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle. The man fled from police and...
KCBD
Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.
KCBD
UPDATE: 1 arrested after Friday night pursuit, crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Friday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a green Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection of Duke Street and Frankford Avenue, according to a release. The vehicle had been speeding and driving on the incorrect shoulder.
Second Lubbock County Detention Officer arrested in two months
LCSO said Alsires Betancur, 26, was arrested for a third-degree felony charge of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.
KCBD
Lubbock resident’s homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office names new Assistant Chief Deputy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sherriff Kelly Rowe announced Captain Joe Gilliam was promoted as the new Assistant Chief Deputy of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Gilliam has been employed with LCSO since January 2001. See full release...
Severe injuries in crash outside of Wolfforth, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe injuries were reported after a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62/82 at County Road 1300, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash, which happened right outside of Wolfforth, was first called in at 1:10 p.m. on emergency radio traffic. One vehicle was southwest on Highway 62/82 when […]
One hurt in East Lubbock stabbing Friday night, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a stabbing in East Lubbock on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 10:00 p.m. to East 23rd Street and Fir Avenue. This is a developing story. CheckEverythingLubbock.com for updates.
KCBD
Inclement weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roller-coaster temperatures return to the area over the next 7 days. Warm 70-degree temps over the next two days will fall to the 60s over the region by Friday. Clouds will increase tomorrow and Thursday along with a chance of showers/storms on Thursday night into early...
Woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction […]
KCBD
Santa stops for haircut in Lubbock, donates to Children With Hair Loss
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mrs. Claus told KCBD that after two years of growth, it was time for Santa to get a trim for a good cause. Tuesday he stopped at Petra’s Hair Design to take off at least eight inches of hair to donate to those who need it.
Second Levelland Animal Control Officer in crash passed away, city said
Levelland Animal Control Officer Jonathan Corder, who was seriously injured in a crash October 13, has died, according to KLVT Radio.
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (10/30/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe joins us on this week’s broadcast to discuss the biggest challenges facing public safety. We’ll talk with him in detail about the state of our local law enforcement and how we can help the men and women who protect us.
KCBD
Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies from injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland released a statement following the passing of John Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer involved in the October 13 crash that took the life of Crystal Goforth. “Two City of Levelland Animal Control officers were involved in a vehicle accident Thursday,...
Comments / 0