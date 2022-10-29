ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road. LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn that left one person seriously injured. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. The gunshot victim was transported to UMC.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning. Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash. The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle. The man fled from police and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATE: 1 arrested after Friday night pursuit, crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Friday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a green Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection of Duke Street and Frankford Avenue, according to a release. The vehicle had been speeding and driving on the incorrect shoulder.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office names new Assistant Chief Deputy

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sherriff Kelly Rowe announced Captain Joe Gilliam was promoted as the new Assistant Chief Deputy of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Gilliam has been employed with LCSO since January 2001. See full release...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Inclement weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roller-coaster temperatures return to the area over the next 7 days. Warm 70-degree temps over the next two days will fall to the 60s over the region by Friday. Clouds will increase tomorrow and Thursday along with a chance of showers/storms on Thursday night into early...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction […]
ODESSA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (10/30/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe joins us on this week’s broadcast to discuss the biggest challenges facing public safety. We’ll talk with him in detail about the state of our local law enforcement and how we can help the men and women who protect us.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies from injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland released a statement following the passing of John Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer involved in the October 13 crash that took the life of Crystal Goforth. “Two City of Levelland Animal Control officers were involved in a vehicle accident Thursday,...
LEVELLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy