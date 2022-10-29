ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road. LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATE: 1 arrested after Friday night pursuit, crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Friday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a green Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection of Duke Street and Frankford Avenue, according to a release. The vehicle had been speeding and driving on the incorrect shoulder.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Funeral arrangements made for Jon Corder, Levelland Animal Control Officer

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to information from Krestridge Funeral Home, funeral arrangements have been made for Levelland Animal Control Officer, Jonathan David Corder, 41. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 5:45 pm with visitation following from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the funeral home said. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with interment to follow in the Smyer Cemetery.
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Inclement weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roller-coaster temperatures return to the area over the next 7 days. Warm 70-degree temps over the next two days will fall to the 60s over the region by Friday. Clouds will increase tomorrow and Thursday along with a chance of showers/storms on Thursday night into early...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Good Day Good Dog: Rachel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From PARC:. Rachel has been at the shelter for a while. She was adopted several years ago and lived in the country until she was brought back because of a move. She can be picky about dog friends and would do best as an only dog. She has a bad knee that doesn’t slow her down at all. She loves to be with people but her very favorite thing is riding in a vehicle. She would be the perfect dog for someone who wants a constant companion.
LUBBOCK, TX

