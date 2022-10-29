Read full article on original website
KCBD
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
KCBD
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
fox34.com
Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road. LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened at the 1100 block of 82nd Street at around 4:30 a.m. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision.
Suspect arrested after Lubbock man shot in head, killed in October
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Tuesday that Alvin Flores, 42, was arrested and charged with the murder of Severo Losoya, 55, who was shot in the head on October 21. LPD was called to the 200 block of North Avenue R at 11:01 p.m. for a shots-fired call. According to LPD, […]
Body of 70-year-old found in Lubbock now identified
LUBBOCK, Texas — Human remains found in Lubbock County on October 14 were identified as 70-year-old Daniel Jimenez Lopez on Tuesday, according to a release by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit identified Lopez, who was found in the 11300 block of East County Road 7300. His cause of death was […]
Lubbock man accused of shooting at people 9 days before shooting man in the head
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accused of the October 21 murder of Severo Losoya was also charged for an incident where two people were shot at while driving nine days prior. Alvin Flores, 42, was arrested October 25. He was charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Taking […]
Saturday morning crash on 82nd Street, 1 seriously hurt
Police said the time of the call was 4:32 a.m.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn. Police were called just after 2 a.m. to the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Find the latest updates here: 1 critically injured...
fox34.com
Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.
fox34.com
UPDATE: 1 arrested after Friday night pursuit, crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Friday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a green Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection of Duke Street and Frankford Avenue, according to a release. The vehicle had been speeding and driving on the incorrect shoulder.
Second Lubbock County Detention Officer arrested in two months
LCSO said Alsires Betancur, 26, was arrested for a third-degree felony charge of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.
fox34.com
Lubbock resident’s homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
Man accused of hitting and kicking LPD officers while under arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was accused of trying to escape custody more than once while taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to a police report. Justin Eli Casias, 18, was arrested around noon on Saturday, the police report said. He was charged with one count of Robbery, two counts of Assault Against […]
‘So senseless’: Family of William Brunt suing Stripes after deadly crash near Lorenzo
LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of 71-year-old William Brunt is suing Stripes Convenience Stores after he was killed when an intoxicated driver hit his car in September. Brunt was pronounced deceased at the scene on US 62 near Lorenzo on Sep. 5 after 38-year-old Enrique Martinez crashed into the back of his car. Brunt’s wife, […]
Severe injuries in crash outside of Wolfforth, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe injuries were reported after a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62/82 at County Road 1300, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash, which happened right outside of Wolfforth, was first called in at 1:10 p.m. on emergency radio traffic. One vehicle was southwest on Highway 62/82 when […]
everythinglubbock.com
Funeral arrangements made for Jon Corder, Levelland Animal Control Officer
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to information from Krestridge Funeral Home, funeral arrangements have been made for Levelland Animal Control Officer, Jonathan David Corder, 41. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 5:45 pm with visitation following from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the funeral home said. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with interment to follow in the Smyer Cemetery.
One hurt in East Lubbock stabbing Friday night, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a stabbing in East Lubbock on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 10:00 p.m. to East 23rd Street and Fir Avenue. This is a developing story. CheckEverythingLubbock.com for updates.
fox34.com
Inclement weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roller-coaster temperatures return to the area over the next 7 days. Warm 70-degree temps over the next two days will fall to the 60s over the region by Friday. Clouds will increase tomorrow and Thursday along with a chance of showers/storms on Thursday night into early...
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dog: Rachel
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From PARC:. Rachel has been at the shelter for a while. She was adopted several years ago and lived in the country until she was brought back because of a move. She can be picky about dog friends and would do best as an only dog. She has a bad knee that doesn’t slow her down at all. She loves to be with people but her very favorite thing is riding in a vehicle. She would be the perfect dog for someone who wants a constant companion.
