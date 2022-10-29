LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From PARC:. Rachel has been at the shelter for a while. She was adopted several years ago and lived in the country until she was brought back because of a move. She can be picky about dog friends and would do best as an only dog. She has a bad knee that doesn’t slow her down at all. She loves to be with people but her very favorite thing is riding in a vehicle. She would be the perfect dog for someone who wants a constant companion.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO