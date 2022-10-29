Three Seriously Hurt In Allentown Shooting

Allentown police recovered several firearms and a quantity of drugs while executing a search warrant Thursday. Photo Credit: Facebook/Allentown Police Department

A woman and two men were hospitalized with serious injuries in an Allentown shooting overnight, authorities said.

Gunfire broke out inside of a commercial building on the 900 block of N. 4th Street around 1:05 a.m., police said.

Officers found three adult victims, who were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Allentown Police Criminal Investigation division at 610-437-7721 or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.