ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Three Seriously Hurt In Allentown Shooting

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SH1tp_0irHCrle00
Allentown police recovered several firearms and a quantity of drugs while executing a search warrant Thursday. Photo Credit: Facebook/Allentown Police Department

A woman and two men were hospitalized with serious injuries in an Allentown shooting overnight, authorities said.

Gunfire broke out inside of a commercial building on the 900 block of N. 4th Street around 1:05 a.m., police said.

Officers found three adult victims, who were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Allentown Police Criminal Investigation division at 610-437-7721 or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police

A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Allentown Man Shot Another Driver On Highway: Police

A Lehigh County man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another driver on the highway. Jacob Garcia, 23, of Allentown, was eastbound on State Route 22 near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he shot at a white Dodge Charger in the lane next to him, state police said in a release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say

A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
WBRE

Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27 News

Three shot in weekend Reading shootings

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were shot in two weekend shootings within the same hour in Reading. According to Reading Police, on Oct. 30 at 8:31 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 8th and Penn streets for multiple shooting victims. One male victim was found at the scene with several gunshot wounds […]
LehighValleyLive.com

Arrest made in Route 22 shooting near Route 145 that injured driver

A Lehigh Valley man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Route 22 that left a driver injured. Jacob Elliot Garcia, 23, of Coronado Street in Allentown, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, in connection with the shooting Wednesday, authorities announced Monday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Charged In Reading Double Homicide: Police

Three Berks County men are in police custody after authorities said they carried out a double homicide early this year. Emanuel Soto, 18, of Reading, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 31 by Reading police and FBI agents, city officials said in a press release. His alleged co-conspirators, 21-year-old Jonathon Rodriguez...
READING, PA
sauconsource.com

DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say

An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash

A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Berks Weekly

3 injured following 2 shootings, Reading Police investigating

The Reading Police Department is investigating two shootings Sunday night, October 30, 2022, that has left 3 people hospitalized. The first took place around 8:31pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Penn Street for multiple shooting victims. On arrival officers located a 28-year-old male victim, with...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Lehigh Police K9 Dies In Retirement

A beloved police dog in Lehigh County has died, officials announced. Bico, a German Shepherd who worked in the Upper Macungie Township Police Department's K9 unit for nearly a decade, passed away comfortably in retirement, authorities said on Facebook Tuesday, Nov. 1. Along with his handl…
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man wanted in alleged Crossings Outlets theft

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a theft a the Crossings Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured is a suspect in a retail theft that occurred on October 27 at the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
395K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy