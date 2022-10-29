Read full article on original website
Secret Service spokesman interviewed by January 6 committee on Monday
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack interviewed Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Monday, three sources familiar with the panel’s investigation told CNN. As CNN reported last week, the committee has been wrapping up its review of more than a million pages of...
CNN to host town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall just eight days after the midterm elections on Wednesday, November 16. The event will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper and the former vice president is expected to take questions from Tapper and a live studio audience.
US Capitol Police first learned of Paul Pelosi attack through live camera feed of house
US Capitol Police first learned of the break-in at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about 10 minutes after the incident when an officer noticed police lights and sirens on a live camera feed in the Capitol Police’s Washington, DC, command center, according to a source briefed on the attack.
Wisconsin GOP Gov. Nominee Makes Terrible Promise About What Will Happen If He Wins
Donald Trump-endorsed Tim Michels was accused of saying "the quiet part out loud" to supporters on a campaign stop.
Chief Justice John Roberts puts temporary hold on release of Trump’s tax returns to Congress
Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court order requiring the release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. The tax returns had been set to be turned over to the House Ways and...
First on CNN: Members of Pelosi family to hear 911 call and see bodycam footage
Members of the Pelosi family are expected to be able to hear audio from the 911 call Paul Pelosi placed to police and see body camera footage of officers who responded to his house the night he was attacked, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Pelosi placed a...
Judge declines to drop charges against Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack after hinting he would
After hinting some charges may be dropped in the foreign lobbying trial of longtime Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack, a federal judge on Tuesday is allowing the charges to stand and the case may soon go to the jury. US District Judge Brian Cogan indicated in court on Monday that...
Supreme Court rejects Lindsey Graham’s request to block Georgia grand jury subpoena
The Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to block a subpoena for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in front of an Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. There were no public dissents from the order. The South Carolina senator had filed an...
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court’s Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion. The opinion in...
First on CNN: US banks report more than $1 billion in potential ransomware payments in 2021
US financial institutions reported more than $1 billion in potential ransomware-related payments in 2021 — more than double the amount from the previous year and the most ever reported, according to Treasury Department data shared exclusively with CNN. The five hacking tools that accounted for the most payments during...
Justice Department says ‘vigilante ballot security efforts’ in Arizona are likely illegal
The Justice Department on Monday waded into a closely watched election lawsuit in Arizona where several civic groups have accused right-wing activists of intimidating voters at ballot drop boxes. The allegations “raise serious concerns of voter intimidation,” the Justice Department wrote, adding that “vigilante ballot security efforts” and “private campaigns...
On election eve, the state of the US economy is a blurry one
WASHINGTON (AP) — Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Employers are posting nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. And the economy grew solidly over the summer. From certain angles, the nation’s economic picture looks like a healthy one. But the scene is being photo-bombed by an unsightly intruder: Chronically high inflation. Surging prices are straining family budgets and inflicting hardship on the most economically disadvantaged households. What’s more, the Federal Reserve’s drive to tame inflation through much higher interest rates is raising the risk of a recession by next year. With voting underway in the midterm congressional elections, America’s economy is in a confusing place.
Suspected Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to all state charges at San Francisco arraignment
David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to all state charges during his initial appearance in court. He also waived his right to a hearing within 10 days at his arraignment at a San Francisco court room. Judge Diane Northway set a hearing for Friday in San Francisco Superior Court to set a date for the preliminary hearing and bail setting.
John F. Kennedy Assassination Fast Facts
Here’s some background information about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. – 11:37 a.m. – Air Force One arrives at Dallas’ Love Field with the President and his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, Texas Governor John B. Connally Jr. and his wife, Idanell Connally. Vice President Lyndon Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird Johnson, arrive in a separate plane. It is a campaign trip for the coming 1964 election, although not officially designated as such.
Russia’s war in Ukraine
By Tara Subramaniam, Eliza Mackintosh, Sana Noor Haq, Hafsa Khalil, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Article Topic Follows: News. CNN. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KIFI Local News 8 is committed to...
