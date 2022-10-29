ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Secret Service spokesman interviewed by January 6 committee on Monday

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack interviewed Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Monday, three sources familiar with the panel’s investigation told CNN. As CNN reported last week, the committee has been wrapping up its review of more than a million pages of...
CNN to host town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall just eight days after the midterm elections on Wednesday, November 16. The event will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper and the former vice president is expected to take questions from Tapper and a live studio audience.
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion

A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court’s Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion. The opinion in...
Justice Department says ‘vigilante ballot security efforts’ in Arizona are likely illegal

The Justice Department on Monday waded into a closely watched election lawsuit in Arizona where several civic groups have accused right-wing activists of intimidating voters at ballot drop boxes. The allegations “raise serious concerns of voter intimidation,” the Justice Department wrote, adding that “vigilante ballot security efforts” and “private campaigns...
On election eve, the state of the US economy is a blurry one

WASHINGTON (AP) — Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Employers are posting nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. And the economy grew solidly over the summer. From certain angles, the nation’s economic picture looks like a healthy one. But the scene is being photo-bombed by an unsightly intruder: Chronically high inflation. Surging prices are straining family budgets and inflicting hardship on the most economically disadvantaged households. What’s more, the Federal Reserve’s drive to tame inflation through much higher interest rates is raising the risk of a recession by next year. With voting underway in the midterm congressional elections, America’s economy is in a confusing place.
Suspected Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to all state charges at San Francisco arraignment

David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to all state charges during his initial appearance in court. He also waived his right to a hearing within 10 days at his arraignment at a San Francisco court room. Judge Diane Northway set a hearing for Friday in San Francisco Superior Court to set a date for the preliminary hearing and bail setting.
John F. Kennedy Assassination Fast Facts

Here’s some background information about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. – 11:37 a.m. – Air Force One arrives at Dallas’ Love Field with the President and his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, Texas Governor John B. Connally Jr. and his wife, Idanell Connally. Vice President Lyndon Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird Johnson, arrive in a separate plane. It is a campaign trip for the coming 1964 election, although not officially designated as such.
Russia’s war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, Eliza Mackintosh, Sana Noor Haq, Hafsa Khalil, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

