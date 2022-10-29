ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Watertown News

Boys & Girls Club Celebrates 50th Years of Serving the Youth of Watertown

The Watertown Boys & Girls Club opened its doors 50 years ago, and has been a place for the youth of the town to have fun, learn, and inspire them as they look to the future. The people who founded the Club, guided it through tough times, and built its solid foundation were honored at Friday night’s 50th Anniversary Gala.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Sacred Heart Parish Hosting Bazaar this Week

The Sacred Heart Parish will host a bazaar on behalf of the Watertown Catholic Collaborative. See the announcement below. The Watertown Catholic Collaborative invites you to Sacred Heart Parish’s Bazaar. The event will be at Sacred Heart Parish, 770 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, on Friday, Nov. 4, 4-8 p.m....
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
HUDSON, NH
quincyquarry.com

Halloween sighting near Quincy City Hall

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on a lovely fall day, a Quincy Quarry News reporter spotted a penguin – in fact, The Penguin or at least his doppelganger in front of Quincy’s City Hall along Kim Jong Koch Plaza checking out the out of the way location of the impending statue of Abigail Adams.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Dozens of dogs dress up for Canine Costume Parade in Boston's Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — An annual Halloween tradition featuring plenty of four-legged friends continues in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Dozens of dogs and their owners dressed up for the 18th annual Canine Costume Parade on Saturday. The costumed canines paraded from First Baptist Church on Centre Street to the Loring Greenough...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tewksbury dog rescued after being stranded on island, missing for two days

A missing dog was located in an unlikely place Monday afternoon. A small island in the middle of the Merrimack Valley. According to Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control, Louie, a Boston terrier, was originally reported missing in Tewksbury on Saturday. Officials learned Monday that the missing dog was actually a stranded dog after a neighbor noticed the small dog stuck on a mud island in the middle of Round Pond.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCVB

4 people, including baby, safely escape house fire in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Three adults and a baby are safe following a house fire in Saugus, Massachusetts. Officials said the fire started in the back of the home on Susan Drive and flames eventually started burning through the roof. The adults saw the flames from a window, grabbed the...
SAUGUS, MA
Boston

Photos: The best and spookiest Halloween costumes in Salem

Salem is once again home for all things Halloween as revelers young and old lined the streets in elaborate costumes. The town, which has experienced record-breaking numbers of visitors this year, hosts many Halloween activities, including the Oct. 30 Good Witch Parade and the Oct. 31 Salem Witches’ Magic Circle, a ceremony honoring the dead.
SALEM, MA
Watertown News

Home Heating Assistance Options Available This Winter

The City of Watertown provided the following resources for people who need assistance heating their home this winter. See details below. Do you need help with heating costs this winter? National Grid customers can learn about Home Energy Assistance by visiting the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Fund and Massachusetts Association for Community Action.
WATERTOWN, MA
WBUR

After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
NATICK, MA
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

First on 7: SUV crashes into Hyde Park business, then the front yard of a home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy