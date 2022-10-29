Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Local deli building 200-foot Italian sub to help raise money for families in need
ARLINGTON, Mass. — D’Agostino’s is a neighborhood institution right on Mass Ave in Arlington. Sam D’Agostino says his family deli and market is a place where they remember your order and your name. ”It’s funny sometimes we get compared to Cheers sometimes,” says D’Agostino. “You walk...
Watertown News
Boys & Girls Club Celebrates 50th Years of Serving the Youth of Watertown
The Watertown Boys & Girls Club opened its doors 50 years ago, and has been a place for the youth of the town to have fun, learn, and inspire them as they look to the future. The people who founded the Club, guided it through tough times, and built its solid foundation were honored at Friday night’s 50th Anniversary Gala.
Watertown News
Register for the 17th Annual Donohue’s Turkey Trot, Race Benefits Boys & Girls Club
Donohue’s Bar & Grill will continue a Thanksgiving tradition with the running of the annual Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Watertown Boys & Girls Club. Entry costs $40 for preregistration, $50 on race day, and the race begins outside Donohue’s at 87...
Watertown News
Sacred Heart Parish Hosting Bazaar this Week
The Sacred Heart Parish will host a bazaar on behalf of the Watertown Catholic Collaborative. See the announcement below. The Watertown Catholic Collaborative invites you to Sacred Heart Parish’s Bazaar. The event will be at Sacred Heart Parish, 770 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, on Friday, Nov. 4, 4-8 p.m....
whdh.com
Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
quincyquarry.com
Halloween sighting near Quincy City Hall
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on a lovely fall day, a Quincy Quarry News reporter spotted a penguin – in fact, The Penguin or at least his doppelganger in front of Quincy’s City Hall along Kim Jong Koch Plaza checking out the out of the way location of the impending statue of Abigail Adams.
WCVB
Dozens of dogs dress up for Canine Costume Parade in Boston's Jamaica Plain
BOSTON — An annual Halloween tradition featuring plenty of four-legged friends continues in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Dozens of dogs and their owners dressed up for the 18th annual Canine Costume Parade on Saturday. The costumed canines paraded from First Baptist Church on Centre Street to the Loring Greenough...
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
Roslindale’s ‘Soup Guy’ ending beloved Halloween tradition after 22 years
BOSTON — A tradition for more than two decades in Roslindale is coming to an end this Halloween. Mike Ercholano is known as the “Soup guy” since he’s been serving up cups of hot soup to trick-or-treaters for 22 years, along with some candy of course.
Tewksbury dog rescued after being stranded on island, missing for two days
A missing dog was located in an unlikely place Monday afternoon. A small island in the middle of the Merrimack Valley. According to Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control, Louie, a Boston terrier, was originally reported missing in Tewksbury on Saturday. Officials learned Monday that the missing dog was actually a stranded dog after a neighbor noticed the small dog stuck on a mud island in the middle of Round Pond.
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
WCVB
4 people, including baby, safely escape house fire in Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — Three adults and a baby are safe following a house fire in Saugus, Massachusetts. Officials said the fire started in the back of the home on Susan Drive and flames eventually started burning through the roof. The adults saw the flames from a window, grabbed the...
Photos: The best and spookiest Halloween costumes in Salem
Salem is once again home for all things Halloween as revelers young and old lined the streets in elaborate costumes. The town, which has experienced record-breaking numbers of visitors this year, hosts many Halloween activities, including the Oct. 30 Good Witch Parade and the Oct. 31 Salem Witches’ Magic Circle, a ceremony honoring the dead.
Watertown News
Home Heating Assistance Options Available This Winter
The City of Watertown provided the following resources for people who need assistance heating their home this winter. See details below. Do you need help with heating costs this winter? National Grid customers can learn about Home Energy Assistance by visiting the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Fund and Massachusetts Association for Community Action.
11 people displaced, dog rescued after flames tear through Lynn home
LYNN, Mass. — Nearly a dozen people have been displaced and a dog was rescued after flames ripped through a home in Lynn Monday night. The Lynn Fire Department says they received a call around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a house fire in a two-story dwelling on Laighton Street.
WBUR
After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
whdh.com
First on 7: SUV crashes into Hyde Park business, then the front yard of a home
BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.
DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing
A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week. Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon,...
