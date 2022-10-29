While local COVID hospitalizations are at their highest level in weeks, Central Illinois hospitals are also dealing with a surge in cases from other respiratory illnesses. In October, Memorial Health System had 13 hospitalizations for influenza across its hospitals… compared to a total of just four during the three previous Octobers combined. Memorial says many of those hospitalizations are in the Decatur area. Meanwhile, HSHS St. John’s Hospital says it’s not seeing a spike in flu cases, but has seen a sharp increase in another respiratory virus, RSV. Positive tests for the virus are five times higher than last year, and hospitalizations with RSV are four times higher.

DECATUR, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO